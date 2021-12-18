Bears activate Eddie Goldman from reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced some good news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak on Saturday. The team activated nose tackle Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list, bolstering their defense.

The Bears still have 12 players and all three coordinators in the COVID protocols. The players remaining are Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson, Andy Dalton, Larry Borom, Artie Burns, Mario Edwards Jr., Duke Shelley, Jesse James, Ryan Nall, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Sam Kamara, Isaiah Coulter.

In addition, the Bears have been without DeAndre Houston-Carson, Jason Peters, Xavier Crawford, and Khyiris Tonga this week at practice.

The NFL postponed three games on Friday due to COVID-19 outbreaks, but the Bears-Vikings Monday Night Football game was not one of them.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!