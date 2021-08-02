Bears activate Dazz Newsome off PUP list

The Bears are getting a young receiver back on the field.

Chicago announced Monday morning that rookie receiver Dazz Newsome has been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Newsome suffered a shoulder injury during the Bears’ offseason program.

Selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft, Newsome was a second-team All-ACC selection back in 2019. He caught 72 passes for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns that year for North Carolina. He also had 54 receptions for 684 yards with six TDs in 2020.

Newsome also returned punts for North Carolina, scoring a touchdown his sophomore year of 2018.

