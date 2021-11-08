Bears activate David Montgomery for Monday night

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Saturday that there was a “good chance” that running back David Montgomery would be activated from injured reserve for Monday night’s game against the Steelers and the team announced the move on Monday afternoon.

Montgomery has missed the last four games with a sprained MCL, but did well in his return to practice and will be available to help the offense. Khalil Herbert took on the lead back role with Montgomery out of the lineup and will likely continue to see time as Montgomery returns to form.

The Bears also promoted linebackers Cassius Marsh and Sam Kamara from the practice squad for the game.

Marsh and Kamara will help the team cover for the absence of Khalil Mack. He’s been ruled out with a foot injury for the second straight game.

