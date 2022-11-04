The Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair off injured reserve.

Whitehair missed four games with a knee injury.

He practiced Wednesday for the first time since his injury in a Week 4 loss to the Giants, opening a 21-day window to activate him off IR.

“His movement’s good; his jumps were good,” coach Matt Eberflus said, via Larry Mayer of the team website. “The strength staff did a nice job of getting him ready to go, and he’s looked good in practice.”

Whitehair does not expect to be on a pitch count in his return.

“I feel great,” he said. “It’s Week 9 in the season. You’re never going to feel 100 percent. But I feel good where I’m at. I’m excited to be back.

“I’ve played a lot of ball. . . . Getting back on the field and going back to work against a different opponent will be a little bit different, but I feel good where I’m at and I’m ready to work.”

Michael Schofield played left guard the past two games after Lucas Patrick, now on injured reserve, started the first two games that Whitehair missed.

Right tackle Larry Borom cleared concussion protocol and practiced in full Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Riley Reiff played right tackle while Borom was out.

Bears activate Cody Whitehair off injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk