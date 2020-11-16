Bears activate C Cody Whitehair from reserve/COVID-19 list, add RB Lamar Miller to active roster

Reinforcements are on their way for the Chicago Bears ahead of their primetime matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The team announced a bevy of moves on Monday afternoon, most notably activating center Cody Whitehair from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have activated Cody Whitehair from the reserve/COVID-19 list. We have also activated RB Lamar Miller and three others to our roster.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 16, 2020

The Bears also added running back Lamar Miller and offensive lineman Eric Kush from the practice squad, signed defensive tackle Daniel McCullers from the practice squad, and promoted quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, per Larry Mayer of Chicagobears.com.

Whitehair was sidelined for the Bears game against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago due to a calf injury suffered on Oct. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams. He then missed last Sunday’s loss against the Tennessee Titans after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

Miller, now in his ninth NFL season, will make his Bears debut and see his first action since tearing his ACL in a preseason game with the Houston Texans in 2019. The former Pro-Bowl back spent the first half of the season the team’s practice squad and will fill in for an injured David Montgomery, who was ruled out after suffering a concussion in last week’s game.

Kush makes his Bears season debut as well, returning to Chicago for the first time since 2018. He spent three seasons with the Bears from 2016-18, but missed 2017 due to a torn hamstring injury. He started all 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, but he was released earlier this year. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders but did not play a snap after going on injured reserve.

Story continues

McCullers saw his first action as a Bear last week, posting four total tackles. With defensive tackle John Jenkins out of the lineup for the second time this season. Bray, meanwhile, will serve as the Bears backup quarterback with Mitchell Trubisky still out with a shoulder injury.

The Bears and Vikings kickoff tonight at 7:15 pm CT.

List