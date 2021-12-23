Bears activate Andy Dalton off COVID-19 list

The Bears will have their regular backup quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks.

Chicago has activated Andy Dalton off of the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

Dalton missed Monday’s loss to the Vikings after he was placed on the list on Friday. He’s appeared in six games with four starts this season, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,017 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Defensive end Mario Edwards was also activated off the COVID-19 list after missing Monday’s game.

Additionally, the Bears signed outside linebacker Sam Kamara to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad. And the club re-signed outside linebacker Ledarius Mack — younger brother of Khalil Mack — back to the practice squad.

The Bears still have nine players on their COVID-19 list, including receiver Allen Robinson.

