The Bears are bringing in some depth for their offensive line in the form of a former first-round pick.

Chicago has activated Alex Leatherwood off the non-football illness list, the team announced on Friday.

Leatherwood was claimed off waivers by the Bears at the end of the preseason when he was cut by the Raiders. A 2021 first-round pick by the previous Las Vegas regime, Leatherwood started all 17 games for the club as a rookie and the playoff loss to Cincinnati.

The Bears could use some help on the offensive line, as tackle Larry Borom is out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion.

And earlier this week Lucas Patrick was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.

If not Leatherwood, Riley Reiff is another option on the Bears’ roster to play right tackle.

Bears activate Alex Leatherwood off NFI list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk