Bears activate Akeim Hicks off injured reserve

Tim Stebbins

The return of Akiem Hicks is upon us.

In a widely expected the move, the Bears activated Hicks off injured reserve on Saturday. Hicks is be eligible to play Sunday against the Packers.

Hicks suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 5 against the Raiders. He hit IR on Oct. 15, where players are required to spend a minimum of eight weeks before returning, per NFL rules.

The Bears defense hasn't been the same with Hicks out, and during his absence, linebackers Danny Trevathan (elbow) and Roquan Smith (torn pec) have both gone down with injuries.

Simply put, Hicks is a much-welcomed return for the Bears.

