Bears activate Akeim Hicks off injured reserve

The return of Akiem Hicks is upon us.

In a widely expected the move, the Bears activated Hicks off injured reserve on Saturday. Hicks is be eligible to play Sunday against the Packers.

#Bears roster moves:

We have activated DT Akiem Hicks from IR to the active roster and have placed TE Ben Braunecker on IR.

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 14, 2019

Hicks suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 5 against the Raiders. He hit IR on Oct. 15, where players are required to spend a minimum of eight weeks before returning, per NFL rules.

The Bears defense hasn't been the same with Hicks out, and during his absence, linebackers Danny Trevathan (elbow) and Roquan Smith (torn pec) have both gone down with injuries.

Simply put, Hicks is a much-welcomed return for the Bears.

