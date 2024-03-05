Bears acquire OL Ryan Bates from Bills for fifth-round pick

The Bears tried to acquire offensive lineman Ryan Bates two years ago. Bates finally is about to join them.

Chicago acquired Bates in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft, the Bills announced.

The trade will become official March 13, pending a physical.

The Bears signed Bates, then a restricted free agent, to an offer sheet in 2022, but Buffalo matched it.

Bates spent five seasons in Buffalo, appearing in 73 games and making 19 starts. In 2023, he played 17 games but did not make a start.

The Bills now have 10 picks in the 2024 draft.