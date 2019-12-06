Bears 'absolutely in' on Mitch Trubisky moving forward

As the Bears get ready to battle the Cowboys in the first of a four-game stretch that will determine whether there's meaningful football in Chicago in January, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday night that there's little debate in Halas Hall about who the quarterback of the Bears will be in 2020.

"Every opportunity the Bears' brass have had to support Trubisky, they've offered him full-throated support," Rapport said. "They believe there's many other issues in the offense, including receivers running the wrong route, issues with the run game, play-calling, penalties, far more than Mitchell Trubisky.

"(The Bears) are absolutely in with him going forward."

It's easy to support Trubisky after his fantastic showing in Week 13 against the Lions when he threw for 338 yards and three scores, a performance that earned him the FedEx Air Player of the Week. But it would be foolish to ignore the first half of the season when Trubisky looked overwhelmed and ill-equipped to thrive in the NFL.

The Bears and Trubisky are having something of a mirror-image season. The next four games will determine how 2019 is defined. If Chicago loses another game, they're likely looking toward 2020. And if Trubisky has another questionable showing, GM Ryan Pace will have no choice but to at least bring some competition to the roster this offseason.

