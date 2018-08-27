Bears absent from ESPN prediction of 100 best players in 2018 season

ESPN predicted which players would be the 100 best performers of the upcoming season and no Bears cracked the list.

Because apparently you can never have too many lists that rank NFL players, ESPN got into the game with a slightly new angle.

Most of these rankings reflect on previous performance. ESPN took it the other direction, predicting which players would be the 100 best performers of the upcoming season.

The Worldwide Leader doesn't think any Bears players are worthy of cracking the list.

Some notable players who made the list include Washington quarterback Alex Smith, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

ESPN doesn't list any criteria for their rankings or even a specific author who determined the order, but the players each have writeups from their various reporters covering the team.

This is far from the first Top 100 list that the Bears were shut out from. NFL Network puts out an annual list that's voted on by NFL players, and the 2018 iteration did not include any Chicago players.

The Bears have quite a few unproven players on their roster looking to establish themselves among the best at their respective positions, but they have yet to earn much national recognition as evident by these lists.

Akiem Hicks and Jordan Howard may have the strongest arguments, while newcomers like Allen Robinson, Trey Burton and Roquan Smith have the potential for stardom if everything goes the way the Bears hope.