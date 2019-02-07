Bears' Aaron Lynch leaves cryptic Instagram comment on Jabari Parker trade originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bulls got everyone's attention with their Wednesday night trade shipping a future second round pick, Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to the Wizards for Otto Porter Jr., including Chicago Bears defensive end Aaron Lynch. Following the news of the trade breaking, Lynch took to NBC Sports Chicago's Instagram to let his feelings be known.

Lynch's cryptic comment is likely linked to Parker's statements from the beginning of the season, when he stated "They don't pay players to play defense."

Of course, Lynch didn't elaborate beyond the comment of "Defense..." but again, you can probably assume what he is referring to with Parker being the subject of the picture he commented on.

Overall, fan reactions to the trade have been mixed, with some of Bulls Nation appearing to feel the same way as Mr. Lynch.