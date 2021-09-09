Bears have 7 new starters on their roster heading into 2021 season

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of the 2021 season, where they’ll open on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Things are going to look a little different for the Bears this season, as there are a handful of new starters making their debuts on Sunday night.

Here’s a look at positions with new starters heading into the 2021 season.

QB Andy Dalton

AP Photo/David Banks

It's not exactly a surprise that Andy Dalton will be the Bears' starting quarterback when they take the field against the Rams -- he was anointed the starter back in March. Dalton is already an upgrade at the quarterback position from last season, but only he controls how long he'll be the starter before rookie Justin Fields steps in.

WR Marquise Goodwin

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

After trading Anthony Miller this offseason, Marquise Goodwin has stepped into the third wide receiver role, where he's expected to be a big contributor this season. Goodwin -- who ran a 4.27 40-time -- is the fastest wideout in a Bears receivers room that might just be the fastest in the NFL. Goodwin has still got it, showcasing his speed often during training camp.

TE Cole Kmet

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Following an encouraging rookie season, Cole Kmet is stepping into the starting role at tight end in Year 2. Kmet should be more involved in his sophomore season, especially in the passing game, where the Bears will be looking for him to take that leap tight ends usually make in their second season.

LT Jason Peters

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears were already going to have a new starting left tackle -- we just all thought it would be rookie Teven Jenkins, who's sidelined indefinitely after back surgery. Now, it's 39-year-old Jason Peters -- a future Hall of Famer -- who's stepping into the role with Jenkins sidelined. While there were conditioning concerns at first, Jimmy Graham insists Peters has still got it.

NT Eddie Goldman

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Goldman opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but he's now back and ready to step back in the trenches. Bilal Nichols was solid splitting time between nose tackle and defensive end last season, but it's good to have Goldman back at nose tackle. Goldman is currently day-to-day after tweaking his knee during Monday's practice. So we'll see if he's good for Week 1.

ILB Alec Ogletree

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Alec Ogletree was the best accident to happen to the Bears this summer, and he now finds himself as the starting inside linebacker opposite Roquan Smith. Ogletree gets the start in place of an injured Danny Trevathan, who is on injured reserve for at least the first three weeks. If Ogletree impresses, he could be the starter on a more permanent basis.

CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kindle Vildor is listed as the starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson on the unofficial depth chart, where he's gearing up for his second career start after filling in for an injured Johnson last season. Vildor will be tested from the start against some impressive Rams wideouts, including Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

