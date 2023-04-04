Bears 7-round mock draft: Addressing the trenches a top priority

Free agency is winding down as the 2023 NFL draft approaches. Most big-name players have been signed, with the remaining names to sign after the draft or during the regular season.

The Chicago Bears still have some pressing needs to address, most notably in the trenches. Luckily, general manager Ryan Poles has 10 draft picks — including four in the top 64 — to work with in retooling the roster.

With the draft only a few weeks away, here’s our latest seven-round mock draft, where the Bears address some holes along the defensive and offensive lines.

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A two-year starter at Ohio State, Johnson has played guard and tackle for the Buckeyes. He is 6’6 and 313 pounds and has the size and arm length of an NFL starting tackle.

In pass protection, Johnson is athletic, quick on his feet, and able to stop rushers. In the run game, he’s an asset for zone running teams who can participate in combo blocks before finding linebackers at the second level.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin defensive lineman’s stock has been rising. But, although he started 36 games for the Badgers, his stats won’t impress many — he only had nine sacks in four years as a nose tackle at Wisconsin.

But, he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl, dominating pass rush drills as a 3-technique. At 6’4, 309 pounds, and with 33 7/8″ arms, he physically looks like Jalen Carter and could be an excellent fit for the Bears in the second round.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from BAL): OC John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

John Michael Schmitz is the best center prospect in the draft. He’s a three-year starter, playing over 30 games for the Golden Gophers, and is well-versed in the zone-run offense.

Schmitz is a hard-nosed player who will set the tone in the run-and-passing game. He’s a brilliant player and could be a plug-and-play starter for Chicago.

Round 3, Pick 64: CB D.J. Turner, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan cornerback is a tremendous athlete, reminiscent of Kyler Gordon. Turner ran a 4.26 40-yard dash and jumped 38.5″ at the combine. On tape, he has the speed, athleticism, and hip turn teams look for in a corner.

Like Gordon, he’s a cornerback who can play outside or inside and has experience playing zone and press-man coverage. He could compete with Gordon for the outside corner position, with the loser moving to nickel corner.

Round 4, Pick 103: EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

At 6’4, and 268 pounds, McGuire has an NFL-ready body. He’s explosive at the point of attack and strives to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage. The Missouri defensive end can be counted on to stop the run and has some ability as a pass rusher.

In a four-year career, he had 16 sacks and is probably one of the best bull rushers in the draft. McGuire will be a crucial contributor to the Bears’ rotation if he doesn’t become a starter.

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI): TE Zach Kuntz, Old Dominion

Zach Kuntz is not a prototypical tight end. He’s incredibly tall at 6’7 but runs a 4.55 40-yard dash, historically in the top 8% for all tight ends. In addition, he has a 40″ vertical jump, which is in the top 3% of all tight ends.

But despite his size and athleticism, he’s raw as a prospect, only starting 15 games during his college career. However, he could be an attractive weapon and a vertical threat for the Bears’ offense when they line up in 12 personnel (two tight ends).

Round 5, Pick 136: S Jay Ward, LSU

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

A former cornerback, Ward will give teams depth and versatility with the ability to play either nickel corner or deep at safety. He’s a big prospect at 6’1 with 32.5″ arms who does a great job of disrupting passing lanes for receivers.

The LSU defensive back is a player who has an exceptional reputation as a leader and plays with a high motor. For the Bears, he’s a great late-round pick to help continue building the new culture.

Round 5, Pick 148 (from NE): EDGE Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State

The combination of playing on the west coast and for a smaller school might not make many familiar with Fehoko, but at 6’4 and 276 pounds, he has NFL size and an NFL pedigree.

Fehoko is a great run-stopper who can counter footwork on reach blocks and set the edge on offensive tackles. He has room to improve as a pass rusher but can rush with a plan and utilize counters when his initial move isn’t working.

He also has an NFL pedigree as the second cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea.

Round 7, Pick 218: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Kentucky

Rodriguez has a reputation as a bruising runner that makes the most of his 217-pound frame. However, after turning in a 4.5 40-yard dash at the Kentucky pro day, there might be more to his game than most thought.

With 3,643 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career, he is an excellent late-round running back the Bears can rely on in short-yardage and goal-line situations. However, given the durability concerns of D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert, Chicago will need another reliable running back like Rodriguez.

Round 7, Pick 258 (Compensatory): FB/LB Jack Colletto, Oregon State

