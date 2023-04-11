Bears 7-round mock draft: Building from the inside out

The NFL draft is just about two weeks away, and the Chicago Bears still have some pressing needs, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

With the news that Teven Jenkins is moving to left guard, Cody Whitehair will likely move to center, leaving questions about who will play right tackle.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has 10 draft picks – including four in the top 64. With the first pick, Chicago will select a right tackle in Georgia’s Broderick Jones, while using the other selections to rebuild in the trenches.

With the draft only a couple weeks away, here’s our latest seven-round mock draft, where the Bears address their greatest needs on the offensive and defensive line and add some depth at other positions.

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

An athletic lineman with quick feet, at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, Jones has shown the ability to create power as a run blocker. He can improve as a pass blocker, but he is a plug-and-play type of player.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

A high-motor player with the size and athleticism teams look for. Foskey is physical against the run, can set the edge, and is a relentless pass rusher with 25 career sacks.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from BAL): CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

A big corner at 6-foot-3, with good speed (4.5 40-yard dash), and a willingness to play the run, Brents is an excellent fit as an outside cornerback for Chicago’s zone coverage scheme.

Round 3, Pick 64: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconson

Benton has the size of an NFL 3-technique at 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds. After his performance at the Senior Bowl, his lack of production likely results from playing out of position. His strength and quickness will allow him to start for an NFL team.

Round 4, Pick 103: LB Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

A prototypical linebacker for Matt Eberflus’ defense. Diabate is fast, physical, and can play with range in pass coverage. At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, he’s a great WILL linebacker for the Bears scheme.

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI): RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

A balanced running back who is an effective runner, pass catcher, and run-blocker, Gray provides depth to the Bears’ running back room. Like D’Onta Foreman, he’s a smaller running back with a physical running style.

Round 5, Pick 136: OC Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Stromberg is an experienced, athletic, high-motor center that can play in a zone scheme. As a freshman, he started 11 games and has played in 45 total in his career. From the film, it’s clear that he can manage the offense and identify stunts and blitzes.

Round 5, Pick 148 (from NE): DT Keondre Coburn, Texas

At 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds, Coburn is the ideal 1-technique for the Bears’ defensive front. He’ll immediately upgrade the interior run defense and free up linebackers to run sideline to sideline and make plays.

Round 7, Pick 218: CB Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville

The Louisville corner is a perfect slot corner that excels in zone coverage. Clark plays with tremendous speed and is a high-energy player that makes unlikely plays due to hustle and effort. Adding Clark frees up Kyler Gordon to move back outside.

Round 7, Pick 258 (Compensatory): EDGE Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

At 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds, Robinson has an NFL-ready frame. But his lack of production makes him a high-ceiling prospect. With their last pick, the Bears draft the traits and hope to develop Robinson into a future starter.

