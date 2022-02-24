Bears’ 6 biggest needs entering 2022 offseason

The Chicago Bears have plenty of positional needs to address this offseason, where new general manager Ryan Poles has some important decisions to make in free agency and the NFL draft.

There are some pretty obvious needs that were evident last year — wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback. But there are some other big needs that Poles must address if he hopes to assemble a winning roster.

Heading into the 2022 offseason, here’s a look at the Bears’ biggest positional needs:

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Allen Robinson, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant are all slated to hit free agency, which leaves plenty of vacancies to fill in the Bears’ receiving corps. Darnell Mooney is the only dependable wide receiver on the roster right now, which means the Bears have plenty of work to do to shore up an important position. Robinson is all but done in Chicago, even with a new regime in place, but someone like Grant could find himself back on the roster in 2022.

The Bears need to surround quarterback Justin Fields with as a many weapons as they can this offseason. The expectation is wide receiver will be addressed both in free agency and the NFL draft, where there are no shortage of big-name players hitting the open market that should entice Chicago.

Offensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Another glaring need is the offensive line, where there are questions both at tackle and the interior after the unit allowed a league-leading 58 sacks last season. While the Bears have two of their top three draft selections from 2021 currently situated at tackle in Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, they could shore up the tackle position with an experienced veteran in free agency. That could cause some shifting along the offensive line, which Borom might even be kicked to guard while Jenkins goes back to right tackle.

Looking at the interior, Cody Whitehair is the only starter currently under contract heading into the 2022 season. James Daniels is one of Chicago’s biggest pending free agents, where Poles has an important decision to make about a young offensive lineman who’s just 24. It’s clear Sam Mustipher isn’t a starting NFL center, so the Bears need to decide if their new center is already on the roster (Whitehair) or if they’re going to address it in free agency with someone like Brian Allen.

Story continues

Cornerback

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Cornerback was the biggest weakness on the defense last season, where there was a lack of stability outside of second-year corner Jaylon Johnson. Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns showed they’re not the answer on the outside. But sixth-round rookie Thomas Graham Jr., who spent most of the year locked away on the practice squad, showed plenty of promise that could translate to significant playing time in 2022. But he’s going to have to earn it, as the expectation is Poles will look to bring some stability to a position that desperately needed it.

Outside of Johnson, there are two starting jobs up for grabs on the outside and in the slot. When Duke Shelley was able to stay on the field, he usually occupied the nickel corner role. But it’s clear the Bears need to upgrade in the slot, as well, where there are some intriguing options in free agency and the NFL draft.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Roquan Smith is one of the building blocks of this Bears defense, and he’s expected to benefit even more from the addition of Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff. Chicago is switching to a 4-3 scheme, which means the Bears will be looking for two starting-caliber linebackers. Smith is expected to plug into the weak side linebacker role, where Darious Leonard thrived with the Colts, but there are questions about who will be the middle linebacker and the strong side linebacker.

There are some interesting names on the free-agent market, including former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who has a connection to both Poles and Eberflus. Some other names to watch include Kyzir White, Anthony Walker and Anthony Barr.

Interior defensive line

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

For years, the defensive line has been Chicago’s biggest strength. But with Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols slated to hit free agency, the Bears will be looking to fill some big holes. It doesn’t help that they’re making a change to a 4-3 scheme, where it’s also about determining whether a player is the right fit at a given position. There’s some good depth in place, but they need to determine their starters along the interior of the defensive line.

While Hicks appears all but done in Chicago, there’s a good chance the Bears bring back Nichols to serve as the three-technique. Eddie Goldman has been a pillar of consistency for Chicago until recently, and he’s coming off his worst season. He’s set to have a $11.3 million salary cap hit in 2022, which makes him an obvious candidate for a cap casualty this offseason. But if they part ways, they need to find someone who can fill that role.

Safety

USA Today Sports

Eddie Jackson is the only safety currently under contract for the Bears, and finding a starter opposite him remains a priority entering the 2022 offseason. While Jackson has failed to live up to his massive contract extension, parting ways with him doesn’t make financial sense. Instead, it’s about finding the right starter opposite him. And it’s a position they could address in free agency and/or the NFL draft.

The Bears haven’t drafted a safety since Jackson, but that could change depending on what happens in free agency. While some big names like Tyrann Mathieu and Quandre Diggs might be too expensive, there are some affordable options out there, including Daniel Sorensen. As far as reserves go, it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see Chicago bring back DeAndre Houston-Carson and/or Deon Bush, who have also served as valuable special teamers.

[listicle id=502047]

1

1

1

1