Bears 53-man roster for Week 16 features some new faces vs. Seahawks

The Chicago Bears will battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, where Chicago will turn to third-string quarterback Nick Foles with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton sidelined with injuries.

Between COVID-19 and injuries, there are some new faces on the game-day roster and some new starters in place against Seattle.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster and heading into their Week 16 game vs. Seahawks.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Justin Fields (Questionable, won’t start)

  • Andy Dalton (OUT)

  • Nick Foles

  • Ryan Willis (PS)

Nick Foles will make his first start since Week 10 of the 2020 season in place of an injured Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (left hand/groin). Fields was dubbed a game-time decision to serve as Foles’ backup, which left many confused. But it’s safe to assume Fields won’t be playing and it’ll be Foles and practice-squad quarterback Ryan Willis.

Running back

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Bears have their top three running backs available in David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams. Ryan Nall remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Bears will be without Jakeem Grant, who suffered a concussion last week against the Vikings. Although Marquise Goodwin, who’s missed the last few games with a foot injury, could be making his return. With Grant out and Goodwin questionable, the Bears flexed Dazz Newsome and Nsimba Webster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Tight end

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears are down to three tight ends in Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham and J.P. Holtz heading into Week 16 with Jesse James and Jesper Horsted on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Teven Jenkins

  • Cody Whitehair

  • Sam Mustipher

  • James Daniels

  • Germain Ifedi

  • Larry Borom

  • Jason Peters (OUT)

  • Elijah Wilkinson

  • Alex Bars

  • Lachavious Simmons

Jason Peters remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain, which means it’ll be Teven Jenkins making his second straight start at left tackle. While Larry Borom has returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Matt Nagy says he’s sticking with Germain Ifedi at right tackle, which has left many confused.

Defensive line

AP Photo/David Berding

  • Eddie Goldman (Questionable)

  • Bilal Nichols

  • Mario Edwards Jr.

  • Angelo Blackson

  • Khyiris Tonga

  • Margus Hunt

The Bears will be without Akiem Hicks following his impressive outing against the Vikings, as Hicks landed on COVID reserve earlier this week. The good news is Bilal Nichols was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and will play. Eddie Goldman is questionable with a finger injury, but he should be good to go.

Outside linebacker

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

  • Robert Quinn

  • Trevis Gipson

  • Bruce Irvin

  • Sam Kamara

  • Ledarius Mack (PS)

Robert Quinn has the chance to tie or break Richard Dent’s single-season sack record of 17.5 against the Seahawks, as Quinn currently has 16 sacks on the season.

Inside linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

  • Roquan Smith

  • Alec Ogletree

  • Christian Jones

  • Caleb Johnson

Roquan Smith was snubbed from the Pro Bowl for the second straight year, and he’ll no doubt continue to prove everyone why they were wrong in doing so. Alec Ogletree is coming off an impressive game, and the Bears are going to need a strong performance from their linebacking corps.

Cornerback

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

  • Thomas Graham Jr.

  • Artie Burns

  • Duke Shelley

  • Kindle Vildor

  • Xavier Crawford (OUT)

  • Dee Virgin (PS)

The Bears are still without Jaylon Johnson, who missed last week’s game after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. But there’s reason to be excited as sixth-round rookie Thomas Graham Jr., who had an impressive debut last week, is now on the active roster and looks to make his second NFL start. This week, Artie Burns and Duke Shelley returned from COVID reserve.

Safety

USA Today Sports

  • Eddie Jackson

  • Deon Bush

  • Teez Tabor

  • Marqui Christian

The Bears were without both starting safeties last week against the Vikings. But the good news is Eddie Jackson returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means it’ll be Jackson and Deon Bush getting the start at safety.

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

  • K Cairo Santos

  • P Pat O’Donnell

  • LS Patrick Scales

The Bears special teams has been one of their most consistent units, but they’ll be without their Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant, who has a concussion.

Reserve/COVID-19 list

Here’s a list of the players and coaches currently on COVID reserve:

  • WR Isaiah Coulter

  • S Tashaun Gipson

  • DT Akiem Hicks

  • TE Jesper Horsted

  • LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

  • TE Jesse James

  • CB Jaylon Johnson

  • RB Ryan Nall

  • WR Allen Robinson

