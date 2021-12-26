Bears 53-man roster for Week 16 features some new faces vs. Seahawks
The Chicago Bears will battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, where Chicago will turn to third-string quarterback Nick Foles with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton sidelined with injuries.
Between COVID-19 and injuries, there are some new faces on the game-day roster and some new starters in place against Seattle.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster and heading into their Week 16 game vs. Seahawks.
Quarterback
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Justin Fields (Questionable, won’t start)
Andy Dalton (OUT)
Nick Foles
Ryan Willis (PS)
Nick Foles will make his first start since Week 10 of the 2020 season in place of an injured Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (left hand/groin). Fields was dubbed a game-time decision to serve as Foles’ backup, which left many confused. But it’s safe to assume Fields won’t be playing and it’ll be Foles and practice-squad quarterback Ryan Willis.
Running back
AP Photo/Aaron Gash
Damien Williams
The Bears have their top three running backs available in David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams. Ryan Nall remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
Darnell Mooney
Marquise Goodwin (Questionable)
Damiere Byrd
Jakeem Grant (OUT)
Dazz Newsome (PS)
Nsimba Webster (PS)
The Bears will be without Jakeem Grant, who suffered a concussion last week against the Vikings. Although Marquise Goodwin, who’s missed the last few games with a foot injury, could be making his return. With Grant out and Goodwin questionable, the Bears flexed Dazz Newsome and Nsimba Webster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
Tight end
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
J.P. Holtz
The Bears are down to three tight ends in Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham and J.P. Holtz heading into Week 16 with Jesse James and Jesper Horsted on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Offensive line
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Cody Whitehair
Sam Mustipher
James Daniels
Germain Ifedi
Larry Borom
Jason Peters (OUT)
Elijah Wilkinson
Alex Bars
Lachavious Simmons
Jason Peters remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain, which means it’ll be Teven Jenkins making his second straight start at left tackle. While Larry Borom has returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Matt Nagy says he’s sticking with Germain Ifedi at right tackle, which has left many confused.
Defensive line
AP Photo/David Berding
Eddie Goldman (Questionable)
Bilal Nichols
Mario Edwards Jr.
Angelo Blackson
Khyiris Tonga
Margus Hunt
The Bears will be without Akiem Hicks following his impressive outing against the Vikings, as Hicks landed on COVID reserve earlier this week. The good news is Bilal Nichols was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and will play. Eddie Goldman is questionable with a finger injury, but he should be good to go.
Outside linebacker
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Robert Quinn
Trevis Gipson
Bruce Irvin
Sam Kamara
Ledarius Mack (PS)
Robert Quinn has the chance to tie or break Richard Dent’s single-season sack record of 17.5 against the Seahawks, as Quinn currently has 16 sacks on the season.
Inside linebacker
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Roquan Smith
Alec Ogletree
Christian Jones
Caleb Johnson
Roquan Smith was snubbed from the Pro Bowl for the second straight year, and he’ll no doubt continue to prove everyone why they were wrong in doing so. Alec Ogletree is coming off an impressive game, and the Bears are going to need a strong performance from their linebacking corps.
Cornerback
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Graham Jr.
Artie Burns
Duke Shelley
Kindle Vildor
Xavier Crawford (OUT)
Dee Virgin (PS)
The Bears are still without Jaylon Johnson, who missed last week’s game after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. But there’s reason to be excited as sixth-round rookie Thomas Graham Jr., who had an impressive debut last week, is now on the active roster and looks to make his second NFL start. This week, Artie Burns and Duke Shelley returned from COVID reserve.
Safety
USA Today Sports
Eddie Jackson
Deon Bush
Teez Tabor
Marqui Christian
The Bears were without both starting safeties last week against the Vikings. But the good news is Eddie Jackson returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means it’ll be Jackson and Deon Bush getting the start at safety.
Special teams
AP Photo/Jim Mone
K Cairo Santos
P Pat O’Donnell
LS Patrick Scales
The Bears special teams has been one of their most consistent units, but they’ll be without their Pro Bowl return specialist Jakeem Grant, who has a concussion.
Reserve/COVID-19 list
Here’s a list of the players and coaches currently on COVID reserve:
WR Isaiah Coulter
S Tashaun Gipson
DT Akiem Hicks
TE Jesper Horsted
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
TE Jesse James
CB Jaylon Johnson
RB Ryan Nall
WR Allen Robinson
