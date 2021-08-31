Bears 53-man roster set after NFL cut day

Here's the Bears' initial 53-man roster after NFL cut day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's over. As of 3 p.m. today, NFL roster cut down day is done. It's one of the toughest days of the year for GMs, coaches and players, as tough personnel decisions are made and lives are changed. But it's a harsh reality of the business as teams have to cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53.

Important to note: The Bears have placed Tarik Cohen on the PUP list to start the year. That means he can't come back until Week 7 at the earliest, but he doesn't count against the 53-man roster. Neither will Mario Edwards, Jr., who will start the year by serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy. Finally, Teven Jenkins was not placed on season-ending IR, so he needed to be carried on the Bears' initial 53-man roster. However he can be placed on IR shortly thereafter, opening up a roster spot almost immediately for another player. With only four cornerbacks on the roster now, that roster spot could be used to bring back a player like Artie Burns or Marqui Christian.

Bears Roster

Quarterback (3): Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles

Running back (3): David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Khalil Herbert

Wide Receivers (5): Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, Rodney Adams

Tight Ends (5): Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted

Offensive Lineman (10): Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Alex Bars, Lachavious Simmons

Defensive Lineman (5): Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson, Khyiris Tonga

Outside Linebackers (4): Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson

Inside Linebackers (7): Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Christian Jones, Alec Ogletree, Joel Iylegbuniwe, Josh Woods, Caleb Johnson

Story continues

Cornerback (4): Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, Xavier Crawford

Safety (4): Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Sr., DeAndre Houston-Carson, Deon Bush

Kicker (1): Cairo Santos

Punter (1): Pat O'Donnell

Long Snapper (1): Patrick Scales

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!