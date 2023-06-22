Bears’ 53-man roster projection after mandatory minicamp

The Chicago Bears wrapped their three-day mandatory minicamp last week. If you missed any of the action, take a look at our recap from Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3.

With the offseason program in the books, the Bears will now get some time off this summer before returning to Halas Hall for training camp in late July. There are going to be a number of important position battles to watch, as well as which players nab those final spots on the 53-man roster.

While there were plenty of players who made strong impressions during minicamp, the real test won’t begin until the pads come on in training camp.

Following the Bears’ offseason program, here’s a look at our updated 53-man roster projections heading into the summer:

Quarterback (2)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup this offseason.

Running back (5)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fourth round, and Johnson should challenge for reps with Herbert and Foreman. The team also re-signed fullback Blasingame to a two-year deal.

Wide receiver (6)

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool. In the fourth round of the draft, they selected Scott, a speedster who should be a vertical threat. Jones and St. Brown edge out Dante Pettis for the final two roster spots.

Tight end (3)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Offensive line (9)

The starting offensive line is all but set, where Jones and Wright will anchor the edge with Jenkins and Davis shoring up the interior alongside Whitehair at center.

Edge rusher (4)

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, which could mean they carry five if they could turn to free agency (or trade) to add a veteran before training camp. The group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson.

Interior defensive line (5)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago upgraded along the interior of the defensive line with the additions of Billings and rookies Dexter, Pickens and Bell. They’ll join returning veteran Jones.

Linebacker (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards and Edmunds. Sanborn, rookie Sewell and Cole will compete for the SAM role.

Cornerback (7)

The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’s expected to start opposite Johnson on the outside while Gordon plays exclusively in the slot.

Safety (4)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. While DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned, that could mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round, who could land that final spot.

Specialists (3)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. While rookie Andre Szmyt will bring competition at kicker, Santos gets the edge.

