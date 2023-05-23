Bears’ 53-man roster projection as OTAs get underway

The Chicago Bears have kicked off the next phase of their offseason program with organized team activities (OTAs) at Halas Hall.

The Bears will meet as a team, new rookies included, beginning May 22 for the first of 10 voluntary OTA practices at Halas Hall, which will include veterans and rookies. Those voluntary practices will be held from May 22-23, May 25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8.

Chicago will wrap things up with veteran minicamp from June 13-15.

With OTAs underway, here’s a look at our early 53-man roster projection for the Bears.

Quarterback (2)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields

PJ Walker

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after.

Running back (5)

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fourth round, and Johnson should challenge for reps with Herbert and Foreman. The team also re-signed fullback Blasingame to a two-year deal.

Wide receiver (6)

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown. In the fourth round of the draft, they selected Scott, a speedster who should be a vertical threat.

Tight end (3)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Offensive line (9)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The starting offensive line is set following the draft, where they selected Wright with their first pick. He fills the hole at right tackle, and it appears that Whitehair will be the guy at center after the team didn’t address the position in the draft.

Edge rusher (4)

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, after not drafting one, and they could turn to free agency to add a veteran. The group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson.

Interior defensive line (5)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago added some solid options along the defensive interior in the draft with Dexter and Pickens, who will be key rotational pieces with Jones and Billings.

Linebacker (5)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards and Edmunds. But the team landed a potential steal in Sewell, who could challenge Sanborn for the SAM role.

Cornerback (7)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’ll join Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. Smith, a fifth-round selection, should serve as key depth behind Johnson.

Safety (4)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. While DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned, that could mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round.

Specialists (3)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together.

