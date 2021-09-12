Bears’ 53-man roster, practice squad for Week 1 vs. Rams
The Chicago Bears kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams, where the Bears will be looking to upset the Rams on Sunday Night Football.
NFL teams are allowed to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster the day before a scheduled game. The Bears activated linebacker Josh Woods and nose tackle Damion Square to the active roster on Saturday, which brings Chicago’s game-day roster to 55 players.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ 55-man roster and 14-player practice squad heading into their Week 1 game vs. Rams.
Quarterback
Andy Dalton
Justin Fields
Nick Foles
Running back
David Montgomery
Damien Williams
Khalil Herbert
Wide receiver
Allen Robinson
Darnell Mooney
Damiere Byrd
Breshad Perriman
Nsimba Webster
Tight end
Cole Kmet
Jimmy Graham
Jesse James
J.P. Holtz
Jesper Horsted
Offensive line
Jason Peters
Cody Whitehair
Sam Mustipher
James Daniels
Germain Ifedi
Larry Borom
Elijah Wilkinson
Alex Bars
Lachavious Simmons
Defensive line
Akiem Hicks
Eddie Goldman (OUT vs. Rams)
Bilal Nichols
Angelo Blackson
Khyiris Tonga
Damion Square (Practice squad)
Outside linebacker
Khalil Mack
Robert Quinn
Jeremiah Attaochu
Trevis Gipson
Inside linebacker
Roquan Smith
Alec Ogletree
Christian Jones
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Caleb Johnson
Josh Woods (Practice squad)
Cornerback
Jaylon Johnson
Kindle Vildor
Artie Burns
Duke Shelley
Xavier Crawford
Safety
Eddie Jackson
Tashaun Gipson
Deon Bush
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Marqui Christian
Special teams
K Cairo Santos
P Pat O'Donnell
LS Patrick Scales
Practice squad
WR Rodney Adams
WR Dazz Newsome
CB Thomas Graham Jr.
OLB Charles Snowden
RB Ryan Nall
WR Isaiah Coulter
WR Jon'Vea Johnson
OL Dieter Eiselen
OL Arlington Hambright
OLB Sam Kamara
DB Teez Tabor
K Brian Johnson
OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
DT Margus Hunt
