Bears’ 53-man roster, practice squad for Week 1 vs. Rams

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams, where the Bears will be looking to upset the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

NFL teams are allowed to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster the day before a scheduled game. The Bears activated linebacker Josh Woods and nose tackle Damion Square to the active roster on Saturday, which brings Chicago’s game-day roster to 55 players.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ 55-man roster and 14-player practice squad heading into their Week 1 game vs. Rams.

Quarterback

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Andy Dalton

  • Justin Fields

  • Nick Foles

Running back

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

  • David Montgomery

  • Damien Williams

  • Khalil Herbert

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

  • Allen Robinson

  • Darnell Mooney

  • Marquise Goodwin

  • Damiere Byrd

  • Breshad Perriman

  • Nsimba Webster

Tight end

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Cole Kmet

  • Jimmy Graham

  • Jesse James

  • J.P. Holtz

  • Jesper Horsted

Offensive line

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

  • Jason Peters

  • Cody Whitehair

  • Sam Mustipher

  • James Daniels

  • Germain Ifedi

  • Larry Borom

  • Elijah Wilkinson

  • Alex Bars

  • Lachavious Simmons

Defensive line

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

  • Akiem Hicks

  • Eddie Goldman (OUT vs. Rams)

  • Bilal Nichols

  • Angelo Blackson

  • Khyiris Tonga

  • Damion Square (Practice squad)

Outside linebacker

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

  • Khalil Mack

  • Robert Quinn

  • Jeremiah Attaochu

  • Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Roquan Smith

  • Alec Ogletree

  • Christian Jones

  • Joel Iyiegbuniwe

  • Caleb Johnson

  • Josh Woods (Practice squad)

Cornerback

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

  • Jaylon Johnson

  • Kindle Vildor

  • Artie Burns

  • Duke Shelley

  • Xavier Crawford

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Eddie Jackson

  • Tashaun Gipson

  • Deon Bush

  • DeAndre Houston-Carson

  • Marqui Christian

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

  • K Cairo Santos

  • P Pat O'Donnell

  • LS Patrick Scales

Practice squad

AP Photo/Wade Payne

  • WR Rodney Adams

  • WR Dazz Newsome

  • CB Thomas Graham Jr.

  • OLB Charles Snowden

  • RB Ryan Nall

  • WR Isaiah Coulter

  • WR Jon'Vea Johnson

  • OL Dieter Eiselen

  • OL Arlington Hambright

  • OLB Sam Kamara

  • DB Teez Tabor

  • K Brian Johnson

  • OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

  • DT Margus Hunt

