Bears’ 53-man roster, practice squad for Week 1 vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears kick off their 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams, where the Bears will be looking to upset the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

NFL teams are allowed to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster the day before a scheduled game. The Bears activated linebacker Josh Woods and nose tackle Damion Square to the active roster on Saturday, which brings Chicago’s game-day roster to 55 players.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ 55-man roster and 14-player practice squad heading into their Week 1 game vs. Rams.

Quarterback

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Andy Dalton

Justin Fields

Nick Foles

Running back

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery

Damien Williams

Khalil Herbert

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Allen Robinson

Darnell Mooney

Marquise Goodwin

Damiere Byrd

Breshad Perriman

Nsimba Webster

Tight end

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cole Kmet

Jimmy Graham

Jesse James

J.P. Holtz

Jesper Horsted

Offensive line

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Jason Peters

Cody Whitehair

Sam Mustipher

James Daniels

Germain Ifedi

Larry Borom

Elijah Wilkinson

Alex Bars

Lachavious Simmons

Defensive line

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Akiem Hicks

Eddie Goldman (OUT vs. Rams)

Bilal Nichols

Angelo Blackson

Khyiris Tonga

Damion Square (Practice squad)

Outside linebacker

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Mack

Robert Quinn

Jeremiah Attaochu

Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Roquan Smith

Alec Ogletree

Christian Jones

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Caleb Johnson

Josh Woods (Practice squad)

Cornerback

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Johnson

Kindle Vildor

Artie Burns

Duke Shelley

Xavier Crawford

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson

Tashaun Gipson

Deon Bush

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Marqui Christian

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

K Cairo Santos

P Pat O'Donnell

LS Patrick Scales

Practice squad

AP Photo/Wade Payne

WR Rodney Adams

WR Dazz Newsome

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

OLB Charles Snowden

RB Ryan Nall

WR Isaiah Coulter

WR Jon'Vea Johnson

OL Dieter Eiselen

OL Arlington Hambright

OLB Sam Kamara

DB Teez Tabor

K Brian Johnson

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

DT Margus Hunt

[listicle id=480327] [listicle id=480303] [listicle id=480234]

1

1