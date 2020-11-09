What the Bears’ 5-4 start says about their playoff chances in 2020

Just three weeks ago, the Chicago Bears were 5-1 and appeared primed for a postseason berth. But after three straight losses — including Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans — the Bears find themselves on the outside looking in at the playoff race.

While it’s insane to mention the Bears and playoffs in the same breath through Week 9, as long as Chicago is still in the hunt, it certainly warrants conversation.

Over the last 10 seasons, NFL teams that have started the season 5-4 have made the playoffs 43% of the time, which is a substantial dip from the 82% odds after starting 6-3. While the Bears face a 3-5 Minnesota Vikings team next Monday night, it certainly won’t easy following three straight disappointing outings.

If the Bears had won on Sunday, their playoff chances would’ve risen to 82% and they would’ve been a game out of first place in the NFC North.

The odds of making the postseason do get better for teams that start 6-4 — 59 percent — as the Bears have a chance to do against the Vikings on Monday night in Week 10. But it’s quite the possible the Bears could go from 5-1 to 5-5 in a matter of a month.