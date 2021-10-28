Bears, 49ers NFL Week 8 picks from experts around the league

NFL picks roundup: Experts split on Bears, 49ers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Both the Bears and 49ers find themselves in a bit of a tailspin heading into their Halloween Week 8 matchup, so trying to pick which team will get back on the right track is a scary proposition. Will it be Justin Fields and the Bears’ horrifying offense? Or the 49ers who try to untangle themselves in a QB web of their own with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. Keep scrolling to see what NFL experts from across the country predict after peering into their crystal balls.

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk (70-37)

A win by the 49ers will simply delay the inevitable. They’ll still get a win.

Pick: 49ers 27, Bears 21.

Bill Bender, Sporting News (71-36)

The 49ers are a road favorite against the Bears, who continue to struggle on offense. Keep in mind, however, that the 49ers are -7 in turnover ratio. Justin Fields plays a little cleaner at home in this one, and he makes a few dazzling plays in open space. Bears coach Matt Nagy holds off the critics for at least one more week.

Pick: Bears 22, 49ers 20

Pete Prisco, CBS (66-41)

These two teams are really struggling, especially at the quarterback position. That makes this have the look of a defensive battle. The biggest mismatch is the 49ers front against the Bears offensive line. I think Nick Bosa and company force some takeaways, which leads to short fields. 49ers win it.

Pick: 49ers 22, Bears 17

Will Brinson, CBS (64-43)

What a game this is. The 49ers last game was a disaster in a Bomb Cyclone. The Bears simply haven't been good all year. Their offense is a complete disaster. Justin Fields doesn't have a fair chance behind Chicago's offensive line. But what's going on with the young skill guys for San Francisco is tough to fathom. Brandon Aiyuk looked like a budding superstar last season and now isn't getting run on offense. Trey Sermon was a third-round pick who just doesn't get carries despite tons of injuries. And Trey Lance apparently looked "normal and spry" in practice, but isn't going to start for the 2-4 Niners. This should be a smash spot for the 49ers but even their most ardent supporters (hi!) have to be worried about what's happening with this team. Khalil Mack is out -- if Akiem Hicks is also out I'd love San Francisco here simply because of the run game.

Pick: 49ers 24, Bears 17

John Breech, CBS (73-34)

Pick: 49ers 27, Bears 17

Matt Bowen, ESPN (73-34)

Pick: 49ers

Sam Acho, ESPN (72-35)

Pick: 49ers

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN (71-36)

Pick: Bears

