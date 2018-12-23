Bears at 49ers inactives: Kylie Fitts, Marcus Williams get call up with Eddie Jackson, Aaron Lynch out originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears take on the 49ers in San Francisco with no surprises in the inactive list.

Both safety Eddie Jackson and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch did not travel with the team to Levi's Stadium and were already ruled out for the game, so rookie edge rusher Kylie Fitts and newcomer Marcus Williams were both made active for the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bears inactives:



Tyler Bray

Kevin White

Eddie Jackson

Rashaad Coward

Javon Wims

Nick Williams

Aaron Lynch















— JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 23, 2018

Wide receiver Kevin White continued his streak as a healthy scratch, and it's possible he may have already played his last game in a Bears uniform. Fullback Michael Burton is back in the lineup and seems to be alternating weeks between active and inactive.

On the other sideline, the 49ers will be without one of their starting safeties after they put Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve Friday.

Story continues

San Francisco had seven other players appear on the injury report this week, but they were all able to go against the Bears.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears and stream the ‘Football Aftershow' easily on your device.