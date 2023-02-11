Bears 4-round mock draft: Chicago trades back twice, lands top defender and offensive playmakers

The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the first overall selection, which gives them plenty of leverage.

It’s become accepted as fact that the Bears will trade out of the No. 1 overall pick, it’s just a question of who will be their dance partner.

In this four round mock, though, Chicago finds itself a much-desired damsel as they trade down twice in the first round, gaining a haul of draft picks and a multitude of talent — both on offense and defense.

Round 1, Pick 2 (from HOU): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

I don’t see Chicago trading any lower than the fourth overall pick just to ensure they end up with Carter. He’s a blue chip guy who will be an immediate high-level player.

In the trade with Houston, they get the No. 2 overall pick, as well as the No. 12 overall pick in this draft, plus the first round pick Houston has from the Browns in 2024.

Round 1, Pick 21 (from LAC): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

The second trade down for the Bears comes from the Chargers, who are looking to move up for one of the class’ top receivers. In this simulation, Los Angeles trades the No. 21 overall pick, as well as their first-round pick in 2024, to move up and select USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

The Bears use the pick to take a receiver of their own, landing Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Nijigba, creating an Ohio State to Ohio State connection with Justin Fields that will hopefully lead to a lot of success.

Round 2, Pick 33 (from HOU): OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Back to back Buckeyes for the Bears as they address their right tackle situation by taking the 6’8,” 360 pound behemoth. Jones was a stud in Mobile, and while he hasn’t earned as much praise as the man who played on the opposite side of the Buckeyes offensive line, Paris Johnson, he is every bit as talented as any of the tackles in this draft.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

The Bears wiped the slate at linebacker after trading Roquan Smith, so expect them to address the position within the first two days of the draft. The former five-star recruit had over 100 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2022 with the Razorbacks.

Round 3, Pick 64: OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

This could end up being one of the steals of the draft if the Bears get Mauch to kickoff the second round. While he is predominantly a tackle, he played all five spots during Senior Bowl week, and looked good in doing so. He could kick inside to guard and play next to Jones to create a very good right side of the line for the foreseeable future.

Round 4, Pick 102: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Spears’ stock shot up after his week in Mobile. He has everything you could want in a three-down back- patience, decision-making, pass-blocking ability, receiving threat- there isn’t a service he can’t provide.

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI): TE Payne Durham, Purdue

Durham is another guy whose stock is on the rise after his performance at the Senior Bowl. He is long, he can block, and he is a legitimate receiving threat.

This would be a great haul for the Bears. They would gain several potential contributors on offense, two linemen to built their offensive line around, and get help in the front seven. Plus, they would have three first round picks going into 2024. I don’t know if it could get better than that.

