Bears make 3 trades, land more picks in Chad Reuter’s 3-round mock draft

The Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft, where the expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will trade back with a quarterback-needy team in order to acquire additional compensation.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter released his first three-round mock draft of the offseason, where there are six trades in the first round. The Bears account for half of those.

Chicago trades back not once, but twice inside the top four with the quarterback-needy Texans (No. 2) and Colts (No. 4) in exchange for a bevy of draft picks.

In the Houston trade, Chicago sends the No. 1 pick and a fifth-rounder for the No. 2 pick, as well as a 2023 third-round pick and a first-rounder in 2024. In the Indianapolis trade, the Bears send the No. 2 pick to the Colts for first (No. 4) and second-round (No. 35) picks in 2023, as well as second- and third-round selections in 2024.

But Chicago isn’t done. They make a trade with the Chiefs to move back into the first round at No. 31 overall, sending the Colts’ second-rounder and their own fourth-round pick to Kansas City to land a playmaker for quarterback Justin Fields.

When all is said and done, the Bears make five picks in the first three rounds. Take a look:

Round 1, Pick 4 (via IND): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After the Bears trade back twice inside the top four — with the Texans and Colts, locking down additional picks — Chicago still manages to land a top defender. With the fourth overall pick, the Bears draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is considered by many to be the top prospect in the draft.

Chicago adds to its haul, trading back another two spots and still landing Anderson, an all-around talent on the edge. The ‘Bama defender addresses a major need for the Bears, who finished with a league-low 20 sacks in 2022.

Carter gives Matt Eberflus his all-important disruptive three-technique, addressing a huge need on the defensive line.

Round 1, Pick 31 (via KC): WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Story continues

Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

After trading back twice in the first round, the Bears trade back inside the first round with the Chiefs, sending the Colts’ second-rounder and their own fourth-rounder for the 31st pick. With that selection, Chicago selects SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice.

After accumulating multiple selections in the two earlier trades, the Bears are fine sending the Colts’ second-round pick (No. 35) and their own fourth-rounder to the Chiefs to move up for their choice of receiver. Rice was the main cog in the Mustangs’ offense in 2022, a target on quick screens, hitches and nine routes, where he used his strider’s speed, ability to win 50-50 balls and tracking skills to score.

The Bears need playmakers for quarterback Justin Fields, and Rice would be a nice complement to a receiver group that also includes Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Velus Jones Jr.

Round 2, Pick 53 (via BAL): OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

While the Bears traded their own second-round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, they did acquire the Ravens’ second-rounder for Roquan Smith. With the 53rd overall pick, Chicago addresses the offensive line with Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Duncan:

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Duncan has the prototypical build, length, and mass that the NFL looks for in offensive tackle prospects. Duncan appears to be a plus-level athlete with above-average movement skills, but there are technique issues that result in a wide range of outcomes for how successful Duncan can be on any given play.

Fields was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, and the Bears will look to shore up multiple positions in the trenches. While it seems like they’ve got something in rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, there’s another tackle spot that needs to be addressed. That’s where Duncan comes in. While Duncan played left tackle at Maryland, he did get some reps at right tackle during the Senior Bowl.

Round 3, Pick 64: DT Byron Young, Alabama

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

While the Bears found their three-technique in Jalen Carter with the fourth overall pick, Chicago finds some additional help along the interior in Alabama’s Byron Young at the top of the third round.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Young:

Young has the prototypical build that most NFL teams look for in an interior defensive lineman with a thick lower half and a strong upper half. Young appears to have natural dominant strength that allows for him to be a plus-level run defender.

Young is a physical run defender that would provide depth to Chicago’s defensive line.

Round 3, Pick 73 (via HOU): C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

After addressing the tackle position with Duncan, the Bears target the interior with a third-round pick obtained in the trade with the Texans. With the 73rd overall pick, Chicago drafts Ohio State center Luke Wypler.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Wypler:

Wypler is a polished technician. He operates under control, stays square, and competes to stay leveraged while fitting his hands. Demonstrating a clear understanding of angles, Wypler is effective in his pass sets to put himself in position to frame blocks while also winning in space. I love his ability to execute longer pulls and climb to the second level to connect with moving targets—that consistency is a testament to his athleticism and natural feel for angles as a blocker.

There are a number of questions along the offensive line, including along the interior. Wypler would figure to replace Sam Mustipher and Lucas Patrick at center.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire