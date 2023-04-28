Bears have 3 picks to use on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is upon us, and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for the second day of action.

The Bears added a big piece to the offenisve line in Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright. Chicago moved back one spot from No. 9 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, who sent a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Bears in exchange.

Now, Chicago has nine draft picks remaining, including three in the top 64 entering an important Day 2. After trading their own second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, the Bears have two other second-rounders from the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Chicago also has the top selection in the third round.

Here’s where the Bears will be picking on Day 2:

Round 2, Pick 53

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 64

Chicago also has six picks on Day 3, including two in the fourth round (103, 133), two in the fifth round (136, 148) and two in the seventh round (218, 258).

Bears general manager Ryan Poles still has plenty of work ahead of him, as there are an abundance of needs ranging from defensive tackle to edge rusher to cornerback.

Then there’s always the prospect of a trade back scenario, something we saw from Poles in the first round on Thursday.

The 2023 NFL draft continues tonight at 6 p.m. CT and Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire