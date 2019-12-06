Bears have 210 yards, 17-7 lead over error-prone Cowboys

This feels like a rerun to Cowboys fans. Only the jerseys of the opposing team has changed.

After scoring on their first drive against the Bills a week ago, the Cowboys lost 26-15. They scored on their first drive Thursday and then what could go wrong did.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bears lead 17-7 at halftime.

The Bears, who rank 29th in total offense, gained 210 yards in the first 30 minutes, averaging 6.2 yards per play. The Cowboys have only two penalties for 10 yards, but both were offsides penalties on third down that gave Chicago first downs.

The Bears are 4-for-5 on third down.

Mitchell Trubisky has completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also has run for 28 yards on five carries.

Allen Robinson has both touchdown catches, giving him four in the past 10 quarters.

Bears receiver Javon Wims had his right leg landed on by Jaylon Smith late in the first half. He is questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Cowboys gained 75 yards on 17 plays on their first drive. They had 57 yards on 14 plays the rest of the half, including one kneel down.

Dak Prescott has looked ordinary for the third consecutive game, completing 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards in the first half. Ezekiel Elliott has 13 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown, including a season-long 31-yard run.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his 10th field goal of the season. He has missed three consecutive field goals in the 40-49-yard range and is 1-for-5 for the season from that distance.

The Cowboys worked out kickers this week but stuck with Maher.

“Well, the [tryout] kickers weren’t exactly kicking very good,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in the pregame show on 105.3 The Fan. “It shows you why, when your kicker misses a field goal, you don’t go out on the street and get another one.”

Story continues

At this rate, the Cowboys will be looking for both a new kicker and a new coach soon.