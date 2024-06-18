Bears 2024 training camp: When rookies and veterans will report

The NFL announced the report dates and locations for all 32 teams’ training camps ahead of the 2024 season. The Chicago Bears previously released their open training camp schedule, with the first public practice scheduled for Friday, July 26.

For the fifth straight year, the Bears will hold training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. Before that, they held camp at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Ill., for 18 years prior.

The Bears rookies will report Tuesday, July 16, and veterans will report Friday, July 19. The team will hold nine open practices, where a free ticket is required for entry. Free tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 9.

Chicago will host a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals, at Halas Hall, ahead of their preseason game in Week 2. That practice will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, before their game on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Soldier Field.

