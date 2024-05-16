Bears 2024 schedule: 3 prime-time games, a London meeting — and all 6 NFC North matchups in last 8 weeks of season

CHICAGO — The Caleb Williams era in Chicago will begin Sept. 8 at Soldier Field when the Bears open the 2024 regular season against the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 2 of his rookie year, Williams will be featured in prime time against the Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, the 2023 offensive rookie of the year. That game at NRG Stadium in Houston will be played on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” The Bears will follow with a trip to face coach Matt Eberflus’ former team, the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans meeting is one of three prime-time games for the revamped Bears in 2024, along with a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Vikings in Minnesota on Dec. 16 and a “Thursday Night Football” game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 26 at Soldier Field.

Along with the prime-time games, the Bears will play two other featured games — Oct. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Nov. 28 against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the London game is slated for Week 6, which will be followed by a Week 7 bye for the Bears. It will be the first of back-to-back London games for the Jaguars, who will play the New England Patriots the following week at Wembley Stadium.

The Bears haven’t played an international game since a group led by Khalil Mack and Chase Daniel lost, 24-21, to the then-Oakland Raiders on Oct. 6, 2019, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Bears also played a regular-season game in London in 2011 and a preseason game there in 1986.

The Bears will be the host for this year’s London game, meaning they’ll have only eight home dates at Soldier Field.

That will include three straight home games in Weeks 10-12 against the Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bears will host the defending NFC North champion Lions in Week 16.

The Bears and Lions will meet on Thanksgiving in Detroit for the first time since 2021. That game was part of a stretch of three Thanksgiving meetings with the Lions in four years.

The Bears’ six NFC North games fall within the last eight weeks of the season.

Other notable road games include back-to-back trips to play the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals in Weeks 8-9, a Dec. 8 visit to play the San Francisco 49ers and the season finale against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

2024 Bears schedule

— Week 1: vs. Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8 (noon, Fox)

— Week 2: at Texans, Sunday, Sept. 15 (7:20 p.m., NBC)

— Week 3: at Colts, Sunday, Sept. 22 (noon, CBS)

— Week 4: vs. Rams, Sunday, Sept. 29 (noon, Fox)

— Week 5: vs. Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 6 (noon, Fox)

— Week 6: vs. Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 13 (8:30 a.m., NFL Network)

— Week 7: Bye week

— Week 8: at Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 27 (noon, CBS)

— Week 9: at Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 3 (3:05 p.m., CBS)

— Week 10: vs. Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 10 (noon, Fox)

— Week 11: vs. Packers, Sunday, Nov. 17 (noon, Fox)

— Week 12: vs. Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 24 (noon, Fox)

— Week 13: at Lions, Thursday, Nov. 28 (11:30 a.m., CBS)

— Week 14: at 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8 (3:25 p.m., Fox)

— Week 15: at Vikings, Monday, Dec. 16 (7:15 p.m., ABC)

— Week 16: vs. Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22 (noon, Fox)

— Week 17: vs. Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 26 (7:15 p.m., Prime Video)

— Week 18: at Packers, TBD

2024 Bears preseason schedule

— Game 1: vs. Texans at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1

— Game 2: at Bills, Saturday, noon Aug. 10

— Game 3: vs. Bengals, Saturday, noon Aug. 17

— Game 4: at Chiefs, Thursday, 7 p.m. Aug. 22

All times Central