Advertisement
breaking news:

Follow live: NFL schedule release is here!

Bears’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

alyssa barbieri
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears have officially released their 2024 schedule, which features some hotly-anticipated match-ups during Caleb Williams’ rookie season.

In addition to facing their NFC foes twice, the Bears will play the NFC West and AFC South next season, which includes home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as away games against the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC South. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC East same-place finisher.

For the third consecutive season, the Bears will open the season at home when they host the Tennessee Titans in a matchup that will feature Caleb Williams’ rookie debut in front of the Chicago faithful. The Bears will close the season against the Packers at Lambeau Field, for a second straight year, in a game that could have playoff implications.

All in all, the Bears will play three prime-time games, as well as a national game on Thanksgiving and another high-profile matchup in London.

Here’s the complete Bears’ 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Tennessee Titans

12 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 15

at

Houston Texans*

7:20 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 22

at

Indianapolis Colts

12 p.m.

Tickets

4

Sept. 29

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

12 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

vs.

Carolina Panthers

12 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

8:30 a.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 20

BYE WEEK

8

Oct. 27

at

Washington Commanders

12 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 3

at

Arizona Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 10

vs.

New England Patriots

12 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 17

vs.

Green Bay Packers

12 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 24

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

12 p.m.

Tickets

13

Nov. 28

at

Detroit Lions

11:30 a.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 8

at

San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 15

at

Minnesota Vikings*

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 22

vs.

Detroit Lions

12 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 26

vs.

Seattle Seahawks*

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 5

at

Green Bay Packers

TBD

Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire