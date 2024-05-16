Bears’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

The Chicago Bears have officially released their 2024 schedule, which features some hotly-anticipated match-ups during Caleb Williams’ rookie season.

In addition to facing their NFC foes twice, the Bears will play the NFC West and AFC South next season, which includes home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as away games against the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC South. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC East same-place finisher.

For the third consecutive season, the Bears will open the season at home when they host the Tennessee Titans in a matchup that will feature Caleb Williams’ rookie debut in front of the Chicago faithful. The Bears will close the season against the Packers at Lambeau Field, for a second straight year, in a game that could have playoff implications.

All in all, the Bears will play three prime-time games, as well as a national game on Thanksgiving and another high-profile matchup in London.

Here’s the complete Bears’ 2024 schedule:

*prime-time game

