Bears 2024 preseason schedule features AFC slate

The Chicago Bears unveiled their 2024 schedule on Wednesday night. But before the regular season gets underway, Chicago will play four preseason games.

The Bears will host one preseason contest at Soldier Field — to open and close the preseason — and be on the road for the other three games. That includes kicking off the preseason in the Hall of Fame game against the Houston Texans in Canton, Ohio.

There’s plenty to look forward to this preseason, including the on-field debut of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with his weapons, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze. It’ll also provide valuable reps as the players learn Shane Waldron’s offense.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ four-game preseason schedule, which features an All-AFC slate:

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) HOF Aug. 1 vs. Houston Texans 7 p.m. Tickets 1 Aug. 10 at Buffalo Bills 12 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 12 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 22 at Kansas City Chiefs 7 p.m. Tickets

