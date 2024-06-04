Bears 2024 minicamp: Montez Sweat not practicing on Day 1

The Chicago Bears began their mandatory minicamp on Monday by hitting the field for their first of three practices this week at Halas Hall. The team had perfect attendance, which included the return of veterans such as wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Jaylon Johnson. But not everyone was able to participate on the practice field.

Defensive end Montez Sweat, who also missed voluntary workouts, did not take part in team practice. Fortunately, he was held out only as a precautionary measure as the team evaluates his conditioning level.

Matt Eberflus said the hope is that Montez Sweat will get some team reps tomorrow. Sweat hadn't been at OTAs yet, so the Bears kept him out of team stuff today. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 4, 2024

“We are checking on Sweat a little bit because we haven’t seen him in physical activity,” head coach Matt Eberflus told the media after practice. “He was in the building for the other stuff, but he’ll hopefully ramp up tomorrow and get some more team reps in there as we go.”

It sure sounds like the Pro Bowl defensive end will be on the field sooner rather than later and that there are no lingering issues that would prevent him from taking part in team drills. The same can’t be said for guard Nate Davis, however.

Davis was the other non-participant on Tuesday, who also did not participate during OTAs either. There was no reason given for his absence.

The Bears will be back on the field Wednesday and Thursday before they take one final break prior to training camp.

