Bears 2024 minicamp Day 3: Braxton Jones, Nate Davis among those not practicing

Mandatory minicamp is officially over for the Chicago Bears as they completed their third and final practice of the week. The Bears had a shorter and lighter practice on Thursday before the veterans break before the summer. A handful of players did not take part in team activities on the field, however.

Offensive tackles Braxton Jones and Kiran Amegadjie and wide receivers Tyler Scott and Dante Pettis missed practice for a second day in a row. Guard Nate Davis was also not participating for the second time this week. Others who were out include cornerback Kyler Gordon, defensive end Austin Booker, and wide receiver Collin Johnson. Bear Report’s Zack Pearson indicates Jones and Gordon were not present at all, while the others were not participating.

#Bears practice in the books. Braxton Jones and Kyler Gordon were not here. Nate Davis, Cole Kmet, Tyler Scott, Dante Pettis, Austin Booker, Kiran Amegadjie and Collin Johnson were here but on the stationary bikes before practice and did not participate. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 6, 2024

Though there were quite a few players not available, head coach Matt Eberflus continued to say it was just precautionary. The Bears veterans won’t be back on the field until sometime in mid-July, while the rookies will take part in one more organized team activity (OTA) next week.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire