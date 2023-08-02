Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 7

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their seventh practice of training camp on Wednesday, which marked the second padded practice of camp.

There was plenty to learn from the media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the closed practice. The defense certainly won the day as the offense had its worst practice of camp. Things also got heated out there between the offense and defense.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 7 of Bears training camp:

Attendance updates

Teven Jenkins left practice early

Teven Jenkins leaving the practice field with a trainer. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 2, 2023

Teven Jenkins walking to the locker room with Bears trainer Andre Tucker. Alex Leatherwood taking his spot at left guard. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 2, 2023

Rough start for Justin Fields

Justin Fields having a rough start to practice today. Inaccurate in individual/1-on-1 drills. Finished first team period with an interception. Kyler Gordon used his spidey sense to undercut throw intended for Velus Jones. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 2, 2023

Justin Fields picked off on back to back throws in 7-7. First the ball bounced off Robert Tonyans hands and was picked by Tyrique Stevenson. The next throw was high and off the hand of Chase Claypool and picked by Brisker. Not a good day for Fields. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 2, 2023

Brutal 7-on-7 for offense

Good news: The ball was not on the ground a lot in 7-on-7s. Bad news: The defense kept catching it. Two blatant drops turned into INTs. High pass from Fields led to another one. Claypool tipped it up and Brisker caught it — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 2, 2023

Tyler Scott broke Jaylon Johnson's ankles during 1-on-1

We have 1 on 1s going om right now. Tyler Scott just dropped Jaylon Johnson on an in-breaking route. CBs coach Jon Hoke signaled to Johnson from the opposite sideline that his back leg in his backpedal was over extended. Nasty route, though, by the rookie. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

Rookie WR Tyler Scott basically broke CB Jaylon Johnson’s ankles in a one-on-one. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2023

Tyler Scott just broke Jaylon Johnsons ankles in 1 on 1s! Came into Jaylon about 8 yards downfield. Gave a little shimmy shake and Jaylon hit the deck. Nasty move from the rook. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 2, 2023

Strong day for Kyler Gordon

Kyler Gordon has blown up two back-to-back plays. He had a diving tackle and brought down Trestan Ebner. Them on the next play, Gordon threw off Robert Tonyan and would've had a sack on Fields. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

...and Jaquan Brisker

Jaquon Brisker to Luke Getsy after an incompletion, "stop playing with me, call something different" #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) August 2, 2023

Some good today: -Kyler Gordon really stood out. Picked off Fields. Had a tackle for loss. And probably would have sacked Fields if they didn't let the play finish. -Jaquan Brisker seems to be everywhere. — Kevin Powell (@kpowell720) August 2, 2023

DJ Moore putting on a route running show

DJ Moore is putting on a route running clinic in 1 on 1s. Tyrique Stevenson matched up with him twice and got some coaching points from DBs coach Jon Hoke afterwards. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2023

Move the ball recap

Move the ball period highlights

-Kyler Gordon picked off Justin Fields and blew up 2 run plays

-Fields found DJ Moore on another slant, this one resulting in a TD

-With the 3s, Travis Homer sent out on a route, left wide open, catches a deep ball from Tyson Bagent for TD — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2023

Redemption during two-minute drill

After 2 nice throws to Mooney and Claypool in the 2 minute drills. Justin Fields follows that up with 3 more completions to Cole Kmet. The second Fields stepped up in the pocket and laid it up to Kmet who was tackled in bounds. The 3rd another strike to Kmet on the right-side… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 2, 2023

#Bears settle for a short field goal in their two-minute drive. Fields did have some nice connections to Cole Kmet in Chase Claypool on the drive. AJ Thomas batted down a pass intended for Cole Kmet in the endzone. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 2, 2023

Fields has 5 nice completions on the 2nd team defense in the 2 minute drill of 11 on 11s but they get in the red zone and can't put it in. One pass knocked down at the goal line. Pressure up the middle and Fields had to throw it away. Kicking team takes the Field Goal. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 2, 2023

Defense won the day

It was pretty u-g-l-y for the Bears offense today. Sloppy. Clunky. Inefficient. The second-team D ate the first team O’s lunch. And the first-team D played really well and let it be known. Teven Jenkins also left practice early while Nate Davis was a DNP. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 2, 2023

Things got chippy during practice

Bears defense turning up the heat in 2 minute. Active session off edge for Robinson and Gipson. Incomplete pass to Velus Jones on the sideline resulted in a shoving match with 12 and the defense. Next play results in PBU, Brisker yells “stop —- playing w me” running by O coaches — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2023

Things getting a little chippy out here at Halas Hall. Velus Jones Jr. was ready to take on the whole defense after a hit from Jaquan Brisker. Brisker was being loud about it and Jones didn’t like it. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2023

Takeaways

Tough day for the Bears' offense. Outside of a successful two-minute drill that ended in a field goal, the first-team offense was beaten up by the second-string defense. Bears' first-team defense dominated the second-string offense and had a lot to say about it. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 2, 2023

Practice ended at 12:20 when it was scheduled for 11:49. Lot of extra reps today, as promised. Offense in general had trouble putting together a passing game today. Defense won big, their best day of training camp. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2023

DJ Moore makes it look easy during 1-on-1

DJ Moore making it Look Easy 🫡🐻⏬ pic.twitter.com/4OBKNXdoDF — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) August 2, 2023

Justin Fields making a side arm throw

Justin Fields side arm. pic.twitter.com/0ZvjBtaTjT — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

Receivers with the release

Who had the fastest release? 👀 pic.twitter.com/v6iQEC6xgU — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

Justin Fields to Khari Blasingame

Khari Blasingame back out there catching passes from Justin Fields. #Bears pic.twitter.com/Hc5jgxzmcU — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 2, 2023

Eddie Jackson INT

