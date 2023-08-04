Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 8

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their seventh practice of training camp on Friday, which is a non-padded practice after back-to-back days in pads.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the practice. Friday’s practice was half-speed and focused on installs and technique. But there were still plenty of highlights, including performances from wide receiver Chase Claypool and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 8 of Bears training camp:

Attendance report

Red zone 1-on-1 recap

11-on-11 recap

Two-minute drill recap

Practice Takeaways

Offense brought the juice

The Justin Fields-Chase Claypool connection continues to thrive

Gervon Dexter bringing the pressure

Tyrique Stevenson with some PBUs

Lucas Patrick took big chunk of reps at center place of Cody Whitehair

Silly play

Tyler Scott has moves

Roschon Johnson stood out in pass protection

D'Onta Foreman impressed out of the backfield

Pass protection struggled during two-minute drill

