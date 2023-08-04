Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 8

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their seventh practice of training camp on Friday, which is a non-padded practice after back-to-back days in pads.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the practice. Friday’s practice was half-speed and focused on installs and technique. But there were still plenty of highlights, including performances from wide receiver Chase Claypool and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 8 of Bears training camp:

Attendance report

Add LB Tremaine Edmunds to the list of Bears starters unable to practice. He was absent Friday. Other starters sitting out practice were Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, DeMarcus Walker and Jack Sanborn. Cody Whitehair was also held out of big chunks of 11-on-11 today. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 4, 2023

Red zone 1-on-1 recap

Justin Fields and the WRs are lighting it up in early Red Zone 1 on 1s so far. They moved the ball up to the 5 to make the plays shorter. 3 straight TDs. 1) Darnell Mooney to the front right pylon on an out route and QB rollout. Perfect route, perfect throw. 2nd) DJ Moore… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Kindle Vildor deflects a ball at the last second from Justin Fields intended for Velus Jones in one on one drills. Also Equanimeous St. Brown with an amped spike of the ball after a TD. Chase Claypool beat Jaylon Jones for a short TD. one on ones. #Bears. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 4, 2023

11-on-11 recap

In that 11-on-11 session, Gervon Dexter Sr. had pressure up the middle on P.J. Walker. Dominique Robinson had a nice swim move to get inside against Alex Leatherwood. Justin Fields still got the pass off, but Tyrique Stevenson knocked a ball out of DJ Moore's hands. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 4, 2023

Two-minute drill recap

Offense takes a knee twice to run down the clock. Cairo Santos nails a 42 yard field goal. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 4, 2023

Put in a go-win-the-game situation, Justin Fields was intercepted by Josh Blackwell on his first throw. On his second opportunity in the drill, Fields drove the ball from the 50 to the 22 with passes to Moore, Tonyan and Claypool. Cairo Santos made the FG from 42 for the win. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 4, 2023

Practice Takeaways

Today’s unpadded, mostly half-speed practice was purely about installs and technique. They worked on the details and intricacies of their schemes. The backups got lots of reps. That’s it, those are my notes from today’s #Bears practice. Someone else may say they saw more. — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 4, 2023

Better day for the #Bears offense, although still far from clean. Biggest throw from Justin Fields came on a 3rd down "gotta have it" in the 2-min drill. Nice touch to Travis Homer for a first down to set up a game-winning FG. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 4, 2023

#Bears starting offense with some fortuitous bounces and tips in 2-minute drill near end of practice. – A bad drop by Chase Claypool popped into the air and right to Robert Tonyan – On the following play, a high pass for Tonyan was tipped directly to Claypool. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 4, 2023

RG Nate Davis missed his 3rd consecutive practice but was an on-field observer this time. LG Teven Jenkins was held out. The #Bears had Lucas Patrick take a big chunk of snaps in team drills at center in place of Cody Whitehair. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 4, 2023

Offense brought the juice

Bears have not done a lot of full speed team work today, but in the limited reps we’ve seen there’s a noticeable increase in the Juice Factor from the offense. They’re out there celebrating successes with more gusto, as Justin Fields requested after Wednesday’s flat practice. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 4, 2023

Offense showing a lot more energy than Wednesday — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 4, 2023

The Bears offense — first, second and third teams — celebrated everything today. After TD was a group celebration. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 4, 2023

The Justin Fields-Chase Claypool connection continues to thrive

JUSTIN FIELDS TO CHASE CLAYPOOL FOR A TIGHT WINDOW TOUCHDOWN!!! Man, I wish I could show you this one. What a beautiful play by Fields. What a catch from Claypool in Red Zone 11 on 11s. These 2 are dominating camp together. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Justin Fields to Chase Claypool. TD. Darnell Mooney lined up in the backfield. via @t_bonesteak426.pic.twitter.com/fBWvRRGxZw — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 4, 2023

Gervon Dexter bringing the pressure

Again, no pads, but like what I’ve seen from rookie DT Gervon Dexter. Quick and powerful off the line. Would have had an easy sack of Fields in the last period https://t.co/K2aN8kiwH7 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) August 4, 2023

2nd team 11 on 11s. Offense tries to run a screen to the Tight End but Gervon Dexter gets in the backfield and at the QB VERY quickly. Doubt the QB would've been able to get away with that size coming at him full speed. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson with some PBUs

1st team 11 on 11s. A nice out route to the left side to DJ Moore. Hits him in the hands but Tyrique Stevenson with a good close and dislodged the football for an incomplete pass. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

7 on 7 begins with Tyrique Stevenson getting a pass breakups on a ball for Chase Claypool from Justin Fields. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

Lucas Patrick took big chunk of reps at center place of Cody Whitehair

RG Nate Davis missed his 3rd consecutive practice but was an on-field observer this time. LG Teven Jenkins was held out. The #Bears had Lucas Patrick take a big chunk of snaps in team drills at center in place of Cody Whitehair. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 4, 2023

Silly play

Justin Fields threw a pass to Chase Claypool, who dropped it and accidentally kicked in the air. Robert Tonyan caught the deflection.

Very next play: pass bounces off Tonyan’s arms and to Claypool. #Bears TD. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 4, 2023

Tyler Scott has moves

Tyler Scott continues to dust various corners with sharp double moves creating all kinds of space. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 4, 2023

Tyler Scott just put another DB on skates in 1 on 1s for the easy touchdown. This guy has the IT. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 4, 2023

Roschon Johnson stood out in pass protection

Liked what I saw from Roschon Johnson in pass blocking drills in 1v1’s. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

D'Onta Foreman impressed out of the backfield

I thought D'Onta Foreman was pretty smooth coming out of the backfield and catching passes today. That's a positive sign for a guy with a grand total of 31 targets/23 receptions through his first five seasons. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 4, 2023

Pass protection struggled during two-minute drill

Pass protection struggling a little bit here in two minute for first team offense. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire