Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 2

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their first open practice of training camp on Thursday, which marked the first open workout of camp.

There was plenty to learn from the media and fans in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the second practice. That included rookie wideout Tyler Scott showing off his impressive speed, as well as quarterback Justin Fields and receiver DJ Moore continuing to steal the show this summer.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 2 of Bears training camp:

Justin Fields to DJ Moore continue to steal the show

The Justin Fields, DJ Moore continued to be a thing on Day 2 of Bears camp. Two plays in particular stand out from 7s. 1) Fields lofted ball over LBs & Moore made leaping grab over the middle 2) Moore streaked down the sideline & Fields put it in small window to hit in stride — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) July 27, 2023

Man, when Justin Fields needs a play to be made, he is going to go to DJ Moore. Fields just connected with Moore, AGAIN, on the right side. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 27, 2023

Look for another Justin Fields-deep-to-DJ Moore highlight from the Bears’ social media team today. Pretty pass. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 27, 2023

Tyler Scott impressing with speed

Rookie WR Tyler Scott’s speed and separation is another highlight so far today in Bears camp. I’d like to see him against the best DBs. But you can see the wheels and deep ball ability. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 27, 2023

Seeing some of the straight line speed and explosiveness out of WR Tyler Scott in one on one drills. Justin Fields hit him with a deep ball and Scott had big separation on Michael Ojemudia, a third year DB out of Iowa. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) July 27, 2023

Tyler Scott has been getting behind some DBs today. Scott created great separation from the DB but the ball took him out of bounds. PJ Walker with the pass. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 27, 2023

Tyler Scott is FAST. Just absolutely torched one of the backup CB’s (Michael Ojemudia) Crazy amount of separation there — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) July 27, 2023

DJ Moore is the real deal

DJ Moore is the real deal. Another nice catch in team for him. Great route discipline. Very sudden. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 27, 2023

The Justin Fields to DJ Moore connection again. Fields delivered a strike and Moore made a nice play. Rookie Tyrique Stevenson was in coverage. Excellent route by Moore. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2023

Another go route to DJ Moore. This guy looks unguardable out here. #DaBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 27, 2023

Practice got a bit spirited between offense and defense

DeMarcus Walker got vocal after Justin Fields completed a pass to Robert Tonyan in team drills. Elijah Hicks had a pretty decent collision with Tonyan on the play. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 27, 2023

#Bears first outdoor practice is Spirited in the trenches. Justin Jones getting in Cody Whitehair’s face. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) July 27, 2023

Bears utilizing two tight end sets with Kmet, Tonyan

Two TE set but both TEs out wide. Luke Getsy is going to be using his athletic TEs differently this year. Tough for defenses to matchup to. #DaBears #Bears #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 27, 2023

DeMarcus Walker bringing an edge on defense

New Bears DL DeMarcus Walker definitely adds a needed edge/fire to the defense. Two days in a row now you can see it — and hear it. That’s in individual drills and team. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 27, 2023

Velus Jones, Tyler Scott took turns fielding punts (with Khalil Herbert joining Jones on kickoffs)

Taking turns with Velus Jones. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) July 27, 2023

Khalil Herbert and Velus Jones getting the bulk of kickoff return reps #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) July 27, 2023

A glimpse at Justin Fields and DJ Moore

Ball security drill

RBs, WRs and TEs all going through the ball security drill pic.twitter.com/TH43qxlaru — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 27, 2023

Justin Fields during drills

Khalil Herbert during drills

Training camp day two. Here’s Khalil Herbert. pic.twitter.com/IgQo4rtFIK — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 27, 2023

Darnell Mooney cutting, running routes

Darnell Mooney cutting, running routes. pic.twitter.com/NCphoI4FVo — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 27, 2023

Receivers during red zone drills

Red zone receiver drills pic.twitter.com/FxoRYXKRPL — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 27, 2023

Chase Claypool working on his release

Chase Claypool working on his release. pic.twitter.com/Hr5lqbvSeF — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 27, 2023

Linebackers getting in work

Newly-extended Cole Kmet during drills

Running back drills

Terrell Lewis continues to be a standout

Keep noticing Terrell Lewis on plays today. Good reps from him. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2023

Noah Sewell working with starters as Jack Sanborn ramps up

Seeing a lot of #Bears rookie LB Noah Sewell with the one’s along with TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmonds. Jack Sanborn is in ramp-up mode. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) July 27, 2023

Khalil Herbert getting reps with the starters at RB

Herbert getting 1st team carries in 11's #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) July 27, 2023

Charles "Peanut" Tillman working with Jaylon Johnson

Couple of 33's talkin' shop 🥜🥊 pic.twitter.com/8ENjETNX9L — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 27, 2023

Things weren't as smooth for the offense on Day 2

Matt Eberflus probably won’t be happy with the drops today. Too many of those today. Also a fumble by Roschon Johnson #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 27, 2023

Injury news

Bears linebacker Dylan Cole walked gingerly to the locker room. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 27, 2023

Post-practice notes

Practice is over. We'll hear from OC Luke Getsy shortly. First team O had its moments today but a couple of drops during final 7/7 that should get cleaned up. Chase Claypool had one but redeemed himself with a ball over the middle, which he hauled in after bobbling. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 27, 2023

The Bears wrapped up their first outdoor practice of training camp under the sweltering sun. Some intensity on display as work began in earnest. The Justin Fields-to-DJ Moore connection continues to be a highlight. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire