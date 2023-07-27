Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 2

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their first open practice of training camp on Thursday, which marked the first open workout of camp.

There was plenty to learn from the media and fans in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the second practice. That included rookie wideout Tyler Scott showing off his impressive speed, as well as quarterback Justin Fields and receiver DJ Moore continuing to steal the show this summer.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 2 of Bears training camp:

Justin Fields to DJ Moore continue to steal the show

Tyler Scott impressing with speed

DJ Moore is the real deal

Practice got a bit spirited between offense and defense

Bears utilizing two tight end sets with Kmet, Tonyan

DeMarcus Walker bringing an edge on defense

Velus Jones, Tyler Scott took turns fielding punts (with Khalil Herbert joining Jones on kickoffs)

A glimpse at Justin Fields and DJ Moore

Ball security drill

Justin Fields during drills

Khalil Herbert during drills

Darnell Mooney cutting, running routes

Receivers during red zone drills

Chase Claypool working on his release

Linebackers getting in work

Newly-extended Cole Kmet during drills

Running back drills

Terrell Lewis continues to be a standout

Noah Sewell working with starters as Jack Sanborn ramps up

Khalil Herbert getting reps with the starters at RB

Charles "Peanut" Tillman working with Jaylon Johnson

Things weren't as smooth for the offense on Day 2

Injury news

 

Post-practice notes

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire