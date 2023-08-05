Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 9

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their ninth practice of training camp on Saturday, where the team was back in pads.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the practice. While it was a fairly light padded practice, it was easily the most intense of the summer, which even included a skirmish between receiver Chase Claypool and safety Eddie Jackson.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 9 of Bears training camp:

Teven Jenkins back at practice

Other attendance updates

Chase Claypool and Eddie Jackson fight

 

Defense brought the energy

Most physical and fiesty practice of camp

Rough day for Tyler Scott

Roschon Johnson showing off physicality

11-on-11 recap

Two-minute drill recap

Justin Fields sharp during 7-on-7 period

Alex Leatherwood saw reps at left guard during 11-on-11

Practice Takeaways

Videos

