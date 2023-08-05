Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 9

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their ninth practice of training camp on Saturday, where the team was back in pads.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the practice. While it was a fairly light padded practice, it was easily the most intense of the summer, which even included a skirmish between receiver Chase Claypool and safety Eddie Jackson.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 9 of Bears training camp:

Teven Jenkins back at practice

Teven Jenkins is in full pads. pic.twitter.com/Szbo2xbMq4 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

Other attendance updates

Safety Jaquan Brisker has joined the list of Bears who are not participating. Also not participating: LB Jack Sanborn, RG Nate Davis, LB Tremaine Edmunds and DE DeMarcus Walker. LG Teven Jenkins is back in action today. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 5, 2023

Chase Claypool and Eddie Jackson fight

Chase Claypool caught a drag route. Eddie Jackson gave Claypool a big hit in bounds. Claypool didn't like that and threw the ball at Jackson. They got into it. Jackson's helmet came off and the offense and defense had to be separated. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

As 11 on 11 ends and ST begins, Chase Claypool and Eddie Jackson were still chirping at each other near sidelines. Ryan Poles had to step in and tell them to keep moving. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2023

Defense brought the energy

We have more pushing and shoving after a play. This defense is fired up. Yelling and showing energy after every play. Coaches and players. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2023

Since we’re in the business of grading energy and “juice” these days at Bears camp, the defense definitely is bringing it today. Jackson and Claypool are still chirping at each other as the team drill ends. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 5, 2023

Most physical and fiesty practice of camp

Most physical and feisty Bears practice so far this summer. Several dustups already. Eddie Jackson chirping a LOT. Ryan Poles actually had a lil chat with Jackson after most recent fracas. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 5, 2023

Rough day for Tyler Scott

The Tyler Scott drops have been a thing today. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

Rough practice for Tyler Scott so far. Several drops on offense and just muffed a punt in team drills. He’s been one of the most up and down dudes all summer. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 5, 2023

#Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott just muffed a punt. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 5, 2023

Roschon Johnson showing off physicality

Roschon Johnson with the truck stick against A.J. Thomas. You could hear the pads pop on that run. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

Roschon Johnson just trucked AJ Thomas in a move the ball period. We’ve heard a lot about Johnson’s physicality becoming apparent when pass come on. It was very apparent right there. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 5, 2023

11-on-11 recap

#Bears first team offense got two drives to march down the field in 11v11. First drive was 3 and out punt. Second drive they moved the ball but turned it over on downs in past the 50. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2023

Bears just wrapped up an 11-on-11 drive. Took note of both Darnell Mooney and DJ Moore with some outstanding blocks on the perimeter. Got the offensive sideline juiced. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 5, 2023

Two-minute drill recap

The Bears have run 1O vs 2D and 2O vs 1D in 2 minute all camp. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2023

Justin Fields sharp during 7-on-7 period

My notes on Justin Fields’ day at Bears camp today: – 9-for-10 in 7 vs 7s. Ball out quick. His one miss was a deep shot to Tyler Scott (vs Tyrique Stevenson) – Got 3 points in a 1:15 left, tied-game situational drill. Went from 30 to 30. Best throw went to Velus Jones Jr. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 5, 2023

In 7v7's, Justin Fields was sharp today (as a QB should be in that drill.) Just one incompletion. But did get the ball out quick. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2023

Alex Leatherwood saw reps at left guard during 11-on-11

With Teven Jenkins back today, did see Alex Leatherwood in at LG in 11 on 11 today. Might just be a case of being cautious with Jenkins. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2023

Practice Takeaways

Main takeaway today is the defense is bringing a lot of energy. Very loud and full of energy. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) August 5, 2023

#Bears practice over. Fairly light again. Justin Fields did well in 2-minute drill at the end … but against 3rd-string defense.

Jaquan Brisker, Nate Davis and DeMarcus Walker were among those who didn't practice. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 5, 2023

#Bears Practice highlight: Eddie Jackson breaks up a wobbly deep ball from from Justin Fields intended for Darnell Mooney. Sight seen: rookie running back Roschon Johnson Johnson in full pads. Been a rough start for him mostly due to injury. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 5, 2023

Videos

Teven Jenkins back practicing and Nate Davis is here. pic.twitter.com/1GE5a2432n — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 5, 2023

QB1 in the distance pic.twitter.com/dsyyoXdoYY — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 5, 2023

Folks, we have a full pads Saturday at #Bears camp! I will be reporting live at 11:20 this morning with ⁦@BigAntHerron⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ pic.twitter.com/pTq16VOmc9 — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 5, 2023

