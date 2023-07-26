Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and videos from Day 1

The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp with their first practice Wednesday, which was closed to the public. In fact, the practice was moved indoors due to poor air quality and weather.

But there was still plenty to learn thanks to the media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the first practice. That included another strong showing from quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, as well as an update on Darnell Mooney.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 1 of Bears training camp:

Justin Fields and DJ Moore stole the show

The Fields to DJ Moore connection off to a good start. Moore made several big play’s including at TD pass from Fields in the Redzone over Rooke Tyrique Stevenson. The Bears actual DJ playing music at practice was right on que playing Lil Wayne’s version of Go DJ! @ESPN1000 — Jason McKie (@Jmack37) July 26, 2023

Practice is done. The highlight of the day was Justin Fields connecting with DJ Moore deep down the right sideline for a touchdown. Moore beat rookie Tyrique Stevenson. Really good throw and a good catch.#Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 26, 2023

First Bears practice is a wrap, can’t say too much but Justin & DJ #Mane pic.twitter.com/p6F2t6rjum — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) July 26, 2023

A strong day from Justin Fields

Thought it was a solid day overall for QB Justin Fields and the offense. A good start to camp on Day 1. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) July 26, 2023

Strong first day for Justin Fields. Very few balls on the ground. Best play: Good deep ball to DJ Moore for TD. Moore used his body perfectly to create space on Tyrique Stevenson and Fields put it in the perfect spot. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 26, 2023

Darnell Mooney wasn't a full participant

Bears WR Darnell Mooney did not appear to be a full participant in practice, though he did warm up with the team and do some individual work. pic.twitter.com/wVe4R8TimV — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 26, 2023

Darnell Mooney didn't participate in team drills. He was in individuals and did some 7 on 7s. During 7 on 7s, he lined up against Tyrique Stevenson on his 1st rep. Mooney ran a slant route and made Stevenson lose his balance. Justin Fields completed the pass to his wide open WR. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 26, 2023

Justin Fields during drills

Justin Fields on 🎯. pic.twitter.com/mYQwjtw8t7 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 26, 2023

Jack Sanborn during drills

Undrafted rookie Aron Cruickshank made an impressive play

The most Bears training camp tweet of Bears training camp tweets: Undrafted rookie wide receiver Aron Cruickshank made a one-handed, diving catch in the corner of the end zone during one-on-one, red-zone drills. Very impressive. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 26, 2023

Greg Stroman Jr had an INT today. Picked off Peterman. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) July 26, 2023

