Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and videos from Day 1

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp with their first practice Wednesday, which was closed to the public. In fact, the practice was moved indoors due to poor air quality and weather.

But there was still plenty to learn thanks to the media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the first practice. That included another strong showing from quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, as well as an update on Darnell Mooney.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 1 of Bears training camp:

Justin Fields and DJ Moore stole the show

A strong day from Justin Fields

Darnell Mooney wasn't a full participant

Justin Fields during drills

Jack Sanborn during drills

Undrafted rookie Aron Cruickshank made an impressive play

Greg Stroman Jr. picked off Nathan Peterman

