Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 6

Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their sixth practice of training camp on Tuesday, which marked the first padded practice of camp.

There was plenty to learn from the media and fans in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the sixth practice. It was an eventful practice to say the least, where the defensive line did a solid job against the run and quarterback Justin Fields and the offense bounced back in the two-minute drill.

There were a number of standout performers, including rookie defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens or rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson or wide receivers DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney and rookie Tyler Scott.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 6 of Bears training camp:

The pads are on

Attendance update

Injury Updates

1-on-1 red zone recap

11-on-11 red zone recap

7-on-7 recap

2 minute drill recap

Redemption in the two minute drill

Practice Takeaways

The 1-2 punch continues to thrive

Tyrique Stevenson a standout during 7-on-7

Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens had great first day in pads

Play of the day: Justin Fields to Tyler Scott

Justin Fields to Chase Claypool

Luke Getsy during drills

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire