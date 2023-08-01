Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 6

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their sixth practice of training camp on Tuesday, which marked the first padded practice of camp.

There was plenty to learn from the media and fans in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the sixth practice. It was an eventful practice to say the least, where the defensive line did a solid job against the run and quarterback Justin Fields and the offense bounced back in the two-minute drill.

There were a number of standout performers, including rookie defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens or rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson or wide receivers DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney and rookie Tyler Scott.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 6 of Bears training camp:

The pads are on

No Better Place To Be 🐻⏬ PADS !! pic.twitter.com/LgT3OPK1IP — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) August 1, 2023

The pads are on for the first time at #Bears training camp @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/JcvrOmwibb — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 1, 2023

Attendance update

Nate Davis, Roschon Johnson, and Khari Blasingame are not practicing as the Bears conduct their first padded practice. Blasingame and Johnson are with the trainers off to the side. Dante Pettis (NFI) and Chase Allen also still not participating. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 1, 2023

Injury Updates

An already thin Bears pass rush is down one DeMarcus Walker right now. Walker left practice late this morning. So did Jack Sanborn. Will try to press Flus for updates. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 1, 2023

1-on-1 red zone recap

Red Zone 1 on 1s Justin Fields with back to back TDs. 1st to Robert Tonyan who Justin fitted over Jaquan Briskers shoulder at the back of the end zone who had his back turned to the QB. 2nd to Darnell Mooney who created separation right before the goalposts with a toe tapper. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 1, 2023

Touchdown Justin Fields to DJ Moore in 1 on 1s in the red zone! Moore pushed the CB with leverage to the back of the end zone and then cut back towards the front pylon for a toe tapping TD. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 1, 2023

11-on-11 red zone recap

Thru 2 series of 11-of-11 in the red zone

-Jaquan Brisker PBU at the goal line (DJ Moore)

-Darnell Mooney takes a short pass to the end zone with a spin move (pressure from Trevis Gipson off the left edge)

-Fields completes a pass on 3rd down to Chase Claypool for a TD. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 1, 2023

Some notable plays from Bears low red zone work: -Brisker perfectly timed PBU in end zone to deny Moore TD -Gordon sniffed out Claypool reverse for big loss -Mooney scored on touch from behind LOS; Gipson was there with pressure -Fields climbed pocket to hit Claypool for TD — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 1, 2023

7-on-7 recap

Okay so 2 interesting examples just now of Red Zone 7 on 7s where the ball didn't come out right away like I felt it was yesterday. 1st one was incomplete to Tonyan to the left side of the end zone. 2nd one a little more interesting. Fields took extra time to throw but was… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 1, 2023

2 minute drill recap

2 minute drill highlights

-Great route/separation from Tyler Scott on a deep ball from Fields. Strong pressure from DL before the throw.

-Fields buys time on 3rd/5, finds Moore in endzone for TD.

-Jaquan Brisker picks off PJ Walker — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 1, 2023

Redemption in the two minute drill

Justin Fields ended the day with some highlights. In two-min situation vs 2s, he completed a bomb to Tyler Scott and ended the possession with a scramble-drill TD to DJ Moore. That was the first offense’s second attempt in the situation. They went three-and-out on their first. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 1, 2023

Jaquan Brisker had a leaping interception off P.J. Walker too. Walker threw it into double coverage. https://t.co/WG3mt81A7x — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 1, 2023

Practice Takeaways

Day 6 (Pads) Review:

1. Bears DL against the run is 📈

2. Justin Fields threaded the needle A LOT

3. DJ Moore + Fields = Duo of 2023

4. Claypool and Mooney are back

5. Watch out for Dexter Sr. and Pickens

6. Darnell Wright looked 🔥 Highlight video dropping shortly. 🐻⬇️ — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) August 1, 2023

Some other notes from practice. – Eddie Jackson intercepted Justin Fields in 7vs7s in low red zone. – Pretty sure Jack Sanborn got a “sack” on Fields in team drills – DJ Moore turned a quick slant into a big gain in team – DT Andrew Billings had a “TFL” on Herbert in team — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 1, 2023

#Bears first padded practice is over:

— Uneven day for the first team offense. Went three-and-out in first attempt at two minute drill but went the distance on attempt two with Fields hitting Tyler Scott for a 48-yard strike and then finding DJ Moore for a 17-yard touchdown. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 1, 2023

— DeMarcus Walker and Jack Sanborn left practice early.

— JaTyre Carter got reps with the 1s at LG during the 2MD.

— Jaquan Brisker had a leaping INT of PJ Walker.

— Another good day for Terell Smith and Tyrique Stevenson as they battle for CB2. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 1, 2023

The 1-2 punch continues to thrive

Justin Fields rolled to his right and delivered a strike to DJ Moore for a TD. Good throw. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 1, 2023

The First Play Of 11 On 11 … H1M ➡️ HIM 2 pic.twitter.com/rvdYI6Pdu6 — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) August 1, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson a standout during 7-on-7

#Bears rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson standing out in 7 on 7 red zone drills. Tipped a Justin Fields pass which landed in the hands of Eddie Jackson for an interception. Also, last second break up in the corner of the end zone. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 1, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson is balling. Another PBU in the red zone this time against Robert Tonyan. This kid can play. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 1, 2023

Really impressed with Tyrique Stevenson in these 7v7 drills. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 1, 2023

Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens had great first day in pads

First ever padded 1-on-1s in the NFL for rookie DTs Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and I liked what I saw. Both got consistent penetration. One REALLY good rep for Dexter with quick get off for an easy win. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 1, 2023

Pickens and Dexter Sr. are having a day ATM. These two are going to have a big impact on this defense if they keep it up. — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) August 1, 2023

Play of the day: Justin Fields to Tyler Scott

Justin Fields found Tyler Scott on a dime deep downfield. Great ball, separation and reception. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 1, 2023

Here’s the Fields to Tyler Scott 50 yard bomb 🔥 (Fields under heavy pressure, throwing into the wind, & Justin STILL slings the ball 55 yards in the air) Video from @Jayinkochi Go follow him pic.twitter.com/fVHipET4DG — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) August 1, 2023

Justin Fields to Chase Claypool

Luke Getsy during drills

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire