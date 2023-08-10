Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 13

Alyssa Barbieri
·8 min read

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Thursday for their final open workout of training camp. It’s also their final practice before Saturday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, where we’ll get our first live action glimpse at the 2023 Bears.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from another padded practice. It was another rough day for the offense, dealing with injuries to receiver Chase Claypool and right guard Nate Davis. But the defense brought great pressure, including from defensive linemen Yannick Ngakoue, Gervon Dexter and Rasheem Green.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 13:

Attendance Report

11-on-11 notes

Defense getting pressure on Justin Fields

Andrew Billings blowing up run plays

Team period notes

"Clunky" day from offense

Two-minute drill notes

Gervon Dexter having a day

Yannick Ngakoue working with Gervon Dexter

Marcedes Lewis makes practice debut

Noah Sewell continues to shine

Tyrique Stevenson continues to make plays

P.J. Walker rebounded after poor outing

Cairo Santos continues to connect from 50-plus

More false starts

Justin Fields using his legs

Practice takeaways

Darnell Mooney warming up

Noah Sewell during warmups

Running back drills

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire