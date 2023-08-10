Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 13

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Thursday for their final open workout of training camp. It’s also their final practice before Saturday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, where we’ll get our first live action glimpse at the 2023 Bears.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from another padded practice. It was another rough day for the offense, dealing with injuries to receiver Chase Claypool and right guard Nate Davis. But the defense brought great pressure, including from defensive linemen Yannick Ngakoue, Gervon Dexter and Rasheem Green.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 13:

Attendance Report

11-on-11 notes

11 on 11s get started. Mostly run plays. First play blown up by Andrew Billings. Only throw by Justin Fields in this session was a quick out ot the left side by DJ Moore that Jaylon Johnson jumped the route on and nearly intercepted. Incomplete. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

11 on 11s from the 40 yd line. Pitch play to the right side for Donta Foreman. I was keying in on Darnell Wright and he did a great job of clearing out and flattening the DE. Wide open space for room to run. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

Last rep for 11 on 11s with the 1s A run play to the left side off the edge and Tyrique Stevenson comes in quick and blows the play up. Starting to be really impressed by the rookie. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

Defense getting pressure on Justin Fields

Defense dominating this 11-on-11 period. Pressures from Yannick Ngakue, Noah Sewell, Rasheem Green, Dominique Robinson, and maybe others too. — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 10, 2023

Defensive line creating a lot of pressure in this 11 on 11 still. Someone in the backfield on a lot of these plays. Not a lot of time for Justin Fields. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

A brutal series for the Bears’ first team OL in a move the ball drill. Gave up constant pressure — had Noah Sewell, Justin Jones, Rasheem Green and Dominque Robinson for likely “sacks.” Yannick Ngakoue getting first taste of team reps blew past Braxton Jones to pressure Fields. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 10, 2023

Andrew Billings blowing up run plays

11 on 11s first team back up. 1st run to the left side with Khalil Herbert is blown up by Andrew Billings. He's freaking HUGE. 😂😂😂 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

Team period notes

Some observations from the first team period: Justin Fields started the drive by hitting Marcedes Lewis. On the next play, he connected with Robert Tonyan. Fields had an incomplete pass to his left. Yannick Ngakoue had a nice rush and showed good hustle running to the ball … — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 10, 2023

Dominique Robinson knocked down a ball at the line of scrimmage. Fields had a throw away to his RT. 3rd 10 – Justin Jones got inside pressure. Fields had a side-arm incomplete pass to EQ. 4th down — Defense called for a penalty 1st 10 – Mooney catch RT Foreman run LT. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 10, 2023

"Clunky" day from offense

Bears Defense has Absolutely Owned the Offense for Most of the Day — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) August 10, 2023

Lot of WR drops as well, offense looks clunky — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 10, 2023

Hasn’t been a pretty day for the Bears offense. False start on fourth-and-2 (looked like Darnell Wright), then Cairo Santos made a 54-yard field goal. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 10, 2023

Bears first team offense goes three and out again. Fields threw a dime to Moore for 8 on first down but the DL dominated the next two reps to force a punt. Gervon Dexter batted a pass down and Rasheem Green forced a throw away on third down. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 10, 2023

Two-minute drill notes

11 on 11s / 2 minute drill 1st play is a slant complete from Justin Fields to DJ Moore. 2nd play is tipped at the line of scrimmage. Incomplete. Gervon Dextor in the backfield very quickly. 3rd play. The pocket breaks down, Fields flushed to his right and throws Incomplete at… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

Gervon Dexter having a day

I'm sitting next to @HerbHoward411 and he said it best, "Gervon Dexter is having himself a day." We are seeing a better get-off. He has shown his strength several times. Against Alex Leatherwood and another vs. Ja'Tyre Carter (with 1s). Dexter also batted down a Fields pass. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 10, 2023

Rookie DT Gervon Dexter is having himself a day!! Sacks, TFLs, and batted balls. The get-off appears a bit faster today, as well. #Bears — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 10, 2023

Gervon Dexter has really impressed me today, like a lot — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 10, 2023

Yannick Ngakoue working with Gervon Dexter

As practice wraps, Yannick Ngakoue is on the sidelines walking Gervon Dexter through pass rush moves — looked like a cross chop tutorial. Rookie said he was excited to pick Ngakoue’s brain — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 10, 2023

Seeing Yannick Ngakoue in the back of the sideline with Gervon Dexter going through some very specific techniques with him. #Bears — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 10, 2023

Practice is over, but the work never really stops. Here’s new guy Yannick Ngakoue working with rookie Gervon Dexter Sr. after practice. #BNBearsCamp pic.twitter.com/X3iALjVCR8 — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) August 10, 2023

Marcedes Lewis makes practice debut

Marcedes Lewis with his first catch of camp on a short pass from Justin Fields. #Bears. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 10, 2023

Justin Fields connecting with TE Marcedes Lewis. via @beardowndre.pic.twitter.com/lNJ2BcTVDO — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 10, 2023

Noah Sewell continues to shine

Noah Sewell starts off 11 on 11 in RZ with a blitz. Got to Justin Fields as he completed a pass to DJ Moore over the middle. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson continues to make plays

P.J. Walker rebounded after poor outing

PJ Walker is having a much better day. Just led a TD drive in the 2-min. Some money throws. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 10, 2023

I’m glad PJ Walker is making some good throws today because he hasn’t had the best camp. But also it’s a QB2 so that’s not all thaaaaat important that he’s lighting it up. #BNBearsCamp — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 10, 2023

Scuffling day for the offense so far. Best play of the day P.J. Walker crossing route to Nsimba Webster. Gervon Dexter has been activvve. Got his hands on a Fields pass along with some other disruptions. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 10, 2023

Cairo Santos continues to connect from 50-plus

Cairo Santos just drilled a 54-yard field goal. He’s been solid from 50+ this summer. The 54-yarder would’ve been the longest FG Santos has hit since 2020, when he made one from 55. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 10, 2023

More false starts

Rookie Darnell Wright commits a false start on 4th and 1. #Bears then send FG unit out as Santos drills a long FG. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

Justin Fields using his legs

Practice takeaways

Day 12 Recap:

1. Defense won the day 📈

2. TE plays were 📈

3. Yannick ramped up 📈

4. Fields decision making under pressure 📈

5. OL…📉 Highlights coming later tonight! — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) August 10, 2023

Darnell Mooney warming up

Back at Bears training camp. Darnell Mooney working on that hand eye coordination and juggling skills? pic.twitter.com/Yomaif9qz9 — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 10, 2023

Noah Sewell during warmups

Noah Sewell Preparing To Take Down Opposing QBs 🫡🐻⏬#Bears pic.twitter.com/TONTPFHeWW — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) August 10, 2023

Running back drills

Who has the best feet? pic.twitter.com/Rp7zMz7Anj — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 10, 2023

