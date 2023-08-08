Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 11

Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read

Following an off day, the Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their 11th practice of training camp on Tuesday.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the non-padded practice. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and tight end Marcedes Lewis practiced for the first time since signing with the team last week. Right guard Nate Davis and linebacker Jack Sanborn also returned to practice.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 11:

Attendance Report

Nate Davis and Jack Sanborn are back!

Yannick Nagkoue's debut

Justin Fields and DJ Moore continue to be explosive

Tyrique Stevenson made impressive interception

Gervon Dexter bringing the pressure

Tyler Scott still has the drops

1-on-1 notes

11-on-11 notes

7-on-7 notes

Second 11-on-11 notes

2-minute drill notes

Practice Takeaways

Videos

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire