Bears 2023 training camp roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 11

Following an off day, the Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their 11th practice of training camp on Tuesday.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the non-padded practice. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and tight end Marcedes Lewis practiced for the first time since signing with the team last week. Right guard Nate Davis and linebacker Jack Sanborn also returned to practice.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 11:

Attendance Report

Nate Davis and Jack Sanborn are back!

The Nate Davis is back practicing video you’ve been waiting for with a splash of Khari Blasingame. pic.twitter.com/ChTGVP2Lbh — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 8, 2023

Players who missed time recently that returned to action in practice today: RG Nate Davis, LB Jack Sanborn. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 8, 2023

Yannick Nagkoue's debut

Yannick Ngakoue looks ready for practice. pic.twitter.com/HpRKT0gg4L — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 8, 2023

Watching Yannick Ngakoue doing individual drills. The man has such a quick get off. I'm excited to see it during a game. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

Justin Fields and DJ Moore continue to be explosive

7 on 7s beautiful ball from Justin Fields to DJ Moore deep down the left sidelines just past the CBs fingertips.@AdamHoge just called that an EXPLOSIVE play. 👀 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

JUSTIN FIELDS TO MOORE pic.twitter.com/TbfB3oB4pM — JustinFieldsBurner (@JustinFieldsAlt) August 8, 2023

11 on 11s have started up! Fields rips it to DJ Moore on the left side about 20 yards downfield. DJ found an open spot and Fields delivered. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

Justin Fields to DJ Moore. Rinse and repeat at Bears training camp. — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 8, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson made impressive interception

Tyrique Stevenson picks off Justin Fields on a deep ball down the sidelines. Athletic play from the rookie cornerback. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 8, 2023

Justin Fields throws a deep ball up to Darnell Mooney down the left sideline and Tyrique Stevenson high points it for an interception. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

Gervon Dexter bringing the pressure

Starting up 1 vs 1's, Gervon Dexter beats Carter on a speed rush #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) August 8, 2023

No pads but Gervon Dexter with a heck of a rep to get into the backfield. Beat Dieter Eiselen. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 8, 2023

Gervon Dexter completely overpowers Dieter Eislen. PJ Walker throws a near interception. Incomplete. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

Tyler Scott still has the drops

Tyler Scott shook Jaylon Johnson badly to the middle of the field in 1 on 1s with some oohs and ahhhs from the crowd. BUT dropped the pass… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

While practice has been over for 20 minutes. Tyler Scott is still out there working with the jugs machine. Love to see it. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

1-on-1 notes

ESB made a great grab in the corner despite being draped by a DB Velus rebounded with a catch quick out to the front corner of the endzone. It was a rocket from Walker. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

1 on 1s starting up! 4 Fields reps. Beautiful ball from Fields to DJ Moore in the back left corner of the end zone. Touchdown. Another beautiful ball to Robert Tonyan to back right corner of the end zone. Tonyan had him beat but the CB dislodged it for an incomplete pass.… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

In 1 on 1s Fields to Claypool ends with a bad incomplete pass. Nowhere close. Obviously a miscommunication on where Claypool should finish the route. Not sure who that's on between Fields and Claypool. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

11-on-11 notes

Fields rips it to DJ Moore on the left side about 20 yards downfield. DJ found an open spot and Fields delivered.

Andrew Billings just bullrushed Braxton Jones and the young tackle held up in 11-on-11s! Even in no pads, you love to see it. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

In 11-on-11, CB Tyrique Stevenson intercepted a Justin Fields deep ball for Mooney. Pass was under thrown. Stevenson made a nice leaping grab. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 8, 2023

7-on-7 notes

2nd time through for Fields: Easy pitch and catch to Moore down the sideline over a DB Hits Moore on a high pass down the middle. Great catch by #2. Curl to ESB Strike to Velus for a first down. 4-4. Fields looked sharp. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 8, 2023

Second 11-on-11 notes

11 on 11s. Fields with a badly thrown deep pass to St. Brown. Overthrown and way out of bounds. Fields threw off his back foot. A couple plays later EQ springs loose down the left sidelines. Fields looked his way but chose to tuck it and run for a short gain. Up and down day. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

Justin Fields struggled on the 11-on-11 drill again just now. Rough.#DaBears — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) August 8, 2023

11 on 11s finish with the 1s with a punt to Velus Jones who comes down with a clean catch. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

2-minute drill notes

#Bears 2-minute offense featured a 20-yard pass down the middle to Tyler Scott, and several nice connections with DJ Moore, but the drive ends in a long field goal. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 8, 2023

#Bears 2-minute situational drill starts off rocky with an OPI, and an incompletion. Ends with a few Fields completions. Hits Tyler Scott over the middle. Nice throw and a good catch on 3rd Ends with Cairo Santos hitting a 50 yard field goal. Was against first team defense. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 8, 2023

Disjointed two-minute drill still results in points for the first-team offense. Cairo Santos made a 50-yard field goal. Cole Kmet was called for offensive pass interference and Justin Fields was sacked but they overcame both to get a first down and set up the field goal. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 8, 2023

Bad clock management by first team offense on the 2 min drills which ended in a Santos FG, good passes by Justin to Tyler Scott & DJ Moore tho — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 8, 2023

Practice Takeaways

That's it for practice! I'd say it's either a wash or the defense won the day overall. Some good things at times in the passing game but the defense probably made a few more splash plays. Healthy competition here at Bears Camp. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 8, 2023

— Some good stuff from rookie Tyler Scott today but had another drop in individuals.

— DJ Moore with several nice grabs in team drills.

— With Terell Smith out, Tyrique Stevenson got reps with the ones. He had an INT but also gave up some catches against Moore and Mooney — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 8, 2023

Top 3 Takeways from Practice 11: (ready for a preseason game) 1- Fields and WR core still looking for more wow plays. Took some shots today. 2. Tyler Scott has a plethora of moves to get open- wide open. Needs to catch ball better. 3. Mannnny drops all over the field today. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 8, 2023

Videos

Who had the fastest release? 👀 pic.twitter.com/vzBSTKR2u1 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 8, 2023

