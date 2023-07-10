Bears 2023 training camp preview: Tight ends

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, where we’re breaking down every player by position and examining the biggest question facing the group.

Up next is the tight end position, led by Cole Kmet who is coming off the best season of his young career. But he’s not the only tight end on the team who can be a dynamic receiving threat.

The Bears added veteran Robert Tonyan in free agency, giving Chicago another weapon for quarterback Justin Fields. Veteran Stephen Carlson and second-year players Jake Tonges and Chase Allen round out the group.

Here’s a closer look at the Bears’ tight ends heading into training camp.

Cole Kmet

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) reacts after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cole Kmet was the best pass catcher on the Bears last season and it wasn’t particularly close. He had somewhat of a breakout season in his third year, catching 50 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which led the team. Kmet improved in all facets of his game, most notably his route running. He looked more fluid in his cuts and made spectacular catches all over the field. That was also helped by his improved connection with quarterback Justin Fields.

Kmet and Fields worked on their chemistry throughout training camp and the extra reps paid off. Fields knows he can count on his tight end and even with a revamped wide receiving corps, Kmet will remain an integral part of the offense.

Robert Tonyan

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 23: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Kmet was effective in 2022, but he was the only tight end to make an impact in the passing game. The Bears decided to bring in reinforcements to change that when they signed Robert Tonyan away from the Green Bay Packers in the spring. Tonyan was Green Bay’s primary receiving tight end the last three seasons, peaking in 2020 when he caught 11 touchdowns. After coming back from a torn ACL suffered in 2021, Tonyan had 53 receptions for 470 yards and two touchdowns last year.

Now with the Bears, Tonyan gives the offense a new wrinkle with two tight ends who can be receiving threats. It will open up new opportunities for Kmet as well as the other wide receivers on passing downs. Given his familiarity with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Tonyan should be able have no problem getting acclimated to start the year.

Stephen Carlson

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson (89) leaps over Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Jarrod Wilson (26) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.

While Tonyan is a solid receiving tight end, he’s not known for his blocking skills. That job goes to Stephen Carlson, who was signed earlier this year. Carlson hasn’t played in nearly over two years after he tore his ACL in 2021. He last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2020 when he caught one pass for 11 yards, primarily playing on special teams.

Jake Tonges

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears added Jake Tonges as an undrafted free agent last year and he played sparingly his rookie year. Tonges only appeared in four games and played just a handful of snaps on offense and special teams. He’s a prime candidate for the practice squad but would be insurance if fullback Khari Blasingame were to miss time.

Chase Allen

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 18: Chase Allen #47 celebrates with Jake Tonges #46 of the Chicago Bears after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Like Tonges, Chase Allen was another undrafted free agent tight end who made his way onto the team. He played in one game and is a developmental player who will be destined for the practice squad barring a surprise.

Big question: How will the Bears use Kmet and Tonyan together?

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet works on the field during NFL football OTA practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Last season, Kmet was the only tight end on the team who was a receiving threat (sorry Ryan Griffin) and he turned that opportunity into a career-high seven touchdowns. Now with Tonyan in the fold, he will likely cut into those touches but it presents the offense with new opportunities. The Bears utilized two tight ends quite a bit with Kmet and Jimmy Graham a couple years ago. But that was when Kmet wasn’t as effective as a route runner and when Graham could only run fade routes. This combination should yield better results.

Kmet and Tonyan along with the improved wide receiving corps of D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool, gives Fields more options to choose from in the passing game. Kmet can also stay in and block as the in-line tight end on specific plays while Tonyan lines up as a receiver. Seeing how these two players work together on the field should be one of the more interesting storylines when camp begins.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during training camp at the PNC Center at Halas Hall on August 02, 2022 in Lake Forest, Illinois.

