Bears 2023 training camp preview: Edge rusher

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, so it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, breaking down every player by position and examining the group’s biggest question.

Up next are the edge rushers, a noted weakness of the Bears’ defense. After finishing last in the NFL with 20 sacks, Chicago signed veterans DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green.

The Bears will aim to be two-deep at each position. Unless something changes, rookies D’Anthony Jones and Jalen Harris are probably fighting for the last roster spot. The winner will likely be the better pass rusher.

Here’s a closer look at the Bears’ edge rushers heading into training camp:

Trevis Gipson is entering the final year of his contract and could finally get a chance to be a full-time starter. After winning the team’s Most Improved Player in 2021 after registering 39 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, and two pass breakups, the new regime put him on the bench last year before realizing that was a mistake.

Gipson finished last year with 31 tackles and three sacks. Still, with a focus on improving the interior defensive line, the fourth-year veteran should have a chance to get closer to double-digit sacks in 2023. If he does, look for the 25-year-old pass rusher to become an attractive target in free agency.

DeMarcus Walker

DeMarcus Walker is a new face in 2023, hopefully helping the Bears improve their pass rush, which finished last in the NFL last year. Walker is 28 years old and had the best year of his career for Tennessee after signing a one-year deal. The veteran defensive lineman is versatile and can play multiple positions along the defensive line. The additions on the interior can help him replicate or improve his career-high seven sacks from last year.

Dominique Robinson popped last year with 1.5 sacks in his first game but had zero after that. Robinson’s lack of production wasn’t due to a lack of opportunity. He played more than 50% of the defensive snaps last year for Chicago. The fifth-round pick has plenty of athleticism, but he needs to improve his technique and counter-moves drastically. He’s still a developmental prospect, but he will unlikely become a double-digit sack-producing rusher this year.

Rasheem Green

Rasheem Green has the size and tools but has yet to put it together. After five years in the NFL, Green is on his third team and only has 17 sacks. The former third-round pick has only had more than four sacks once. Green is a high-potential player, but at 25, one has to wonder when he will put it all together. If he does, the Bears will look like geniuses after signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

D'Anthony Jones

D’Anthony Jones is a pass-rush specialist, but he’s an interesting prospect at 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds. He needs to be taller and lighter to play defensive end in a 4-3. His build is more conducive to the interior defensive line. Given his lack of pass-rush ability, it’s hard to imagine Jones making the final 53-man roster.

Jalen Harris

Jalen Harris is a long, lean undersized pass rusher that could make the practice squad. With 14 career sacks, he can continue developing as a pass rusher. However, he needs to add mass and get better against the run.

Big Question: How much has the Bears' pass rush improved with the additions of DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green?

After having the worst pass rush in the NFL, the Bears only added 10.5 sacks and 29 pressures with these two veterans. That would move Chicago from worst to about third or fourth worst. It’s unlikely the pass rush will be much better in 2023 without a surprise performance from one of these pass rushers.

