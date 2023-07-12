Bears 2023 training camp preview: Offensive line

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, where we’re breaking down every player by position and examining the biggest question facing the group.

Rounding out the offensive side of the ball is the offensive line, a group that only has one projected starter playing the same position they played in 2022. Braxton Jones is back at left tackle but the rest of the line has done more shuffling than the 1985 Bears.

Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair were both prominent starters in 2022 who are now playing new positions, while newcomers Nate Davis and Darnell Wright were added to anchor the right side of the line. Meanwhile, players like Lucas Patrick and Larry Borom are now backups after entering last year’s camp as starters.

Here’s a closer look at the Bears’ offensive line heading into training camp.

Braxton Jones

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 13: Braxton Jones #70 of the Chicago Bears in action against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Braxton Jones was one of the pleasant surprises for the Bears in 2022. A fifth-round rookie out of Southern Utah, Jones took hold of the starting left tackle position early in camp and never looked back. He played every single snap as a rookie, showing glimpses of his potential while also providing reminders that he’s a work in progress.

Jones struggled with bull rushes and allowed seven sacks last season according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the most on the team. Still, coaches saw enough in him to bring him back as the starting left tackle. Jones is a smart player who could take a significant step in Year 2 and has the potential to become the franchise’s entrenched left tackle.

Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

If Teven Jenkins plays every position on the offensive line, does he win Bears Bingo? This is the third position switch in as many years for the young lineman, who is now playing left guard. Jenkins made the move inside during last year’s training camp and it benefitted him greatly. He excelled as a run blocker and only allowed two sacks in 13 games. The biggest concern surrounding Jenkins isn’t his play, it’s his health.

Jenkins was in and out of the lineup with various ailments, notably a neck injury suffered late in the season. This came after he missed much of his rookie year with a serious back injury that required surgery. Jenkins has only played in 19 out of 34 possible games in his NFL career. If he can stay on the field, there’s no denying he can blossom into one of the better guards in the league.

Cody Whitehair

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 18: Cody Whitehair #65 of the Chicago Bears looks on in the second half during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Bears are once again looking to Cody Whitehair to solve their center woes. The longest-tenured player on the team is making his return to the position after spending the last few seasons at left guard, but his last season left a lot to be desired. Whitehair struggled mightily at guard, particularly early in the year.

It wasn’t just ineffectiveness that ailed him, however. Whitehair was out for seven games in 2022 with injuries, the most he’s missed in his career. He didn’t look like the same player that fans have come to know since he was drafted back in 2016. Hopefully Whitehair can stay healthy and provide an upgrade at center.

Nate Davis

Mar 16, 2023; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Nate Davis speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins is making the move from right guard to left guard to make way for Nate Davis, the team’s biggest splash in free agency on the offensive side of the ball. Davis signed a three-year deal worth $30 million after spending four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He’s a superb run blocker, playing a key role in Derrick Henry’s success over the last few years who has also improved as a pass blocker. Now he comes to the Bears in hopes of doing the same while providing veteran leadership.

The addition of Davis creates more shuffling on the offensive line, but it provides a net gain. He may not be one of the elite guards in the league, but he was one of the better free agents on the market and provides stability for the foreseeable future.

Darnell Wright

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Darnell Wright #58 of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496730505

Offensive line was on the mind of general manager Ryan Poles during the 2023 NFL Draft, leading to the selection of Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick. Wright was a standout at Tennessee and didn’t allow a sack the entire season. His highlight of the season was keeping star edge rusher Will Anderson at bay during their dramatic win against Alabama.

Wright has the experience at right tackle to instantly become a Week 1 starter. Though there will likely be growing pains when facing NFL edge rushers, Wright’s ceiling is high and he should improve as the season progresses.

Larry Borom

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers is defended by Larry Borom #75 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Entering his second season, Larry Borom was in prime position to take hold of a starting tackle position. But after a slow start to the season, Borom suffered a concussion and essentially lost his job to veteran Riley Reiff. Borom became utility lineman, filling in at guard and tackle when needed. Now, he’s the team’s swing tackle entering his third season. He’s likely not in danger of losing a roster spot but it’s certainly not where he would like to be at this point in his career.

Lucas Patrick

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Speaking of starters-turned-backups, Lucas Patrick has a new role with the Bears after he entered last season as the top center. Patrick never was able to fulfill that role thanks to a broken thumb suffered in training camp and instead rotated with Jenkins at right guard. When he eventually returned to center near the halfway point of the season, a leg injury forced him to go on injured reserve. Now Patrick is the backup to Whitehair, but has value as a backup guard as well. There’s a small possibility he misses out on a roster spot in favor of a younger player but chances are he’s safe going into camp.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood sits on the bench during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Leatherwood became available from the Las Vegas Raiders after rosters were finalized following training camp in 2022 and the Bears didn’t hesitate to bring him in, claiming him off waivers. A first-round pick in 2021, Leatherwood struggled his rookie year but still oozed potential. An illness prevented him from playing early in the season and he saw limited playing time with mixed results late in the year. He’ll need a strong camp to warrant a roster spot as a backup tackle.

Dieter Eieslen

Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears guard Dieter Eiselen (60) practices before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Dieter Eiselen has been a reserve lineman for the Bears since 2020. He offers versatility at center and guard and stood out during last year’s preseason. Eiselen saw extended playing time on the offensive line due to injuries last year and held his own. He’s someone who enters camp on the bubble but has a good chance of sticking around.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Doug Kramer’s rookie season never got off the ground. The 2022 sixth-round draft pick was lost for the year after suffering a foot injury in training camp and now has plenty of competition as he looks to earn a roster spot. Even though Whitehair and Patrick figure to be the top players at center, it’s still a position that could see some shuffling. Kramer will be an intriguing player to watch this summer.

Ja'Tyre Carter

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Another 2022 draft pick, Ja’Tyre Carter played just a few snaps during his rookie season and will be vying for a roster spot at guard. He’s a prime candidate for the practice squad but could see time with the team once again in 2023.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Kellen Diesch signed with the Bears just prior to the 2022 season and spent the season on the practice squad. He hasn’t appeared in a game and will likely be a camp body at tackle who makes the practice squad at best.

Roy Mbaeteka

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright, left, works with offensive line Roy Mbaeteka during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH111

Roy Mbaeteka comes to the Bears via the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. It’s designed to increase the number of foreign players in the league. Mbaeteka was born in Nigeria and hopes to land a roster spot in 2023 after spending the 2022 season with the New York Giants’ practice squad. He has his work cut out for him, but Mbaeteka will be an intriguing player to follow throughout camp.

Gabe Houy

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Gabe Houy (57) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Duke Blue Devils defensive end R.J. Oben (94) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Houy signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent earlier this spring out of Pittsburgh. He only played in eight games and made five starts during his final year in college. He’s someone who likely makes the practice squad when rosters are finalized.

Lorenz Metz

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Lorenz Metz (51) in action against the the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Another undrafted free agent, Lorenz Metz is a converted defensive lineman. He was the starting right guard for the Cincinnati Bearcats the last two years, including during their College Football Playoff run. He’s someone who likely winds up on the practice squad but with his experience, he could be someone worth watching during the preseason.

Josh Lugg

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright, left, works with offensive lineman Josh Lugg during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH127

Josh Lugg signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent after a decorated career at Notre Dame. The Bears have found undrafted free agent offensive linemen from South Bend who have made significant contributions in the past. Perhaps Lugg is the next one in line.

Bobby Haskins

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (70) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Haskins joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent from the USC Trojans. Haskins spent the 2022 season in Southern California after transferring from Virginia. He played in 13 games for the Trojans.

Big question: How will Darnell Wright fare during his rookie season?

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Darnell Wright #58 of the Chicago Bears looks on during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Though the Bears offensive line is somewhat unknown due to the shuffling of positions, four out of the five starters have prior experience and have valuable reps under their belt. Wright is the biggest unknown heading into camp and will have the most eyes on him at the position.

Expectations for Wright are high given his draft status. The Bears haven’t invested a top-10 pick for an offensive lineman in 40 years, dating back to Jimbo Covert in 1983. Wright needs to become an anchor on the line and to do that, he’ll need to avoid the injury bug.

Fortunately, Wright doesn’t have injury flags coming into his Bears career, but the team has already asked him to play at a lower weight than he did in college. Major changes to the body like that could increase injury risk. It’s also worth noting the Bears have had terrible injury luck when it comes to their first-round tackles. Marc Colombo, Chris Williams, and Gabe Carimi all dealt with significant injuries during their rookie seasons and never developed with the Bears. Even if Wright struggles during Year 1, staying on the field will be paramount to his future success.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during training camp at the PNC Center at Halas Hall on August 02, 2022 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Quarterbacks Running backs Wide receivers Tight ends Offensive line Edge rushers (7/14) Interior defensive line (7/16) Linebackers (7/18) Cornerbacks (7/20) Safeties (7/22) Special teams (7/24)

