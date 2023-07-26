Bears 2023 training camp preview: A breakdown of each position

The Chicago Bears kick off training camp this week, where they’re coming off a 3-14 season. But there’s a new mindset heading into the 2023 season, following a roster overhaul and the addition of some big names to the locker room.

Heading into camp, there are plenty positional battles to watch and roster spots to be won or lost at different positions. Chicago’s roster currently stands at 90 and will have to be trimmed to 53 by Aug. 29. But what does the roster look like heading into the summer?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve taken a look at each position group this summer, and we’ve gathered them all right here:

Quarterback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It starts at the most important position: Quarterback, where all eyes are on Justin Fields in a pivotal third season. Chicago spent the offseason building around Fields, including upgrading his supporting cast and offensive line. Elsewhere, the Bears brought in a new backup for Fields in PJ Walker, who has a similar skillset to Fields and replaces backup Trevor Siemian, who was released this offseason.

READ MORE

Running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The running backs position looks drastically different than it did a year ago. Khalil Herbert is now the top rusher entering camp, but a few new acquisitions will be pushing him for touches. The Bears signed veteran D’Onta Foreman in free agency and drafted Roschon Johnson, each looking to become the bell cow back in 2023.

Advertisement

READ MORE

Wide receiver

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago made massive efforts to improve their receiving corps. First, they traded a second-round pick for Chase Claypool last year and then the first overall pick for DJ Moore. After overhauling the wide receiver room, it’s become crowded at Halas Hall, with 12 players heading into training camp. Most teams only carry five wide receivers, at most six, so most of the guys on this list won’t be on the final roster.

READ MORE

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Tight end is led by Cole Kmet, who’s coming off the best season of his young career. But he’s not the only tight end on the team who can be a dynamic receiving threat. The Bears added veteran Robert Tonyan in free agency, giving Chicago another weapon for quarterback Justin Fields. Veteran Stephen Carlson and second-year players Jake Tonges and Chase Allen round out the group.

Advertisement

READ MORE

Offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The offensive line only has one projected starter playing the same position they played in 2022. Braxton Jones is back at left tackle but the rest of the line has done more shuffling than the 1985 Bears. Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair were both prominent starters in 2022 who are now playing new positions, while newcomers Nate Davis and Darnell Wright were added to anchor the right side of the line. Meanwhile, players like Lucas Patrick and Larry Borom are now backups after entering last year’s camp as starters.

READ MORE

Defensive line

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The interior defensive line was a focus area of the Bears this offseason, signing free agent Andrew Billings and drafting rookies Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens and Travis Bell. Like most teams, the Bears have more defensive linemen on the roster heading into training camp than they will have in Week 1 of the regular season. Most teams will aim to be two-deep at each position, meaning only four of the seven linemen on the depth chart will suit up against Green Bay on Sept. 10.

Advertisement

READ MORE

Edge rusher

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Edge rusher is a noted weakness of the Bears’ defense. After finishing last in the NFL with 20 sacks, Chicago signed veterans DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green. The Bears will aim to be two-deep at each position. Unless something changes, rookies D’Anthony Jones and Jalen Harris are probably fighting for the last roster spot. The winner will likely be the better pass rusher.

READ MORE

Linebacker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The linebacker group was overhauled drastically this offseason with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. They also drafted rookie Noah Sewell, who will compete with Jack Sanborn for the SAM role.

Advertisement

READ MORE

Cornerback

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago’s passing defense ranked last in the NFL in net yards per attempt which explains why the team has drafted three cornerbacks in the last two drafts. After suffering injuries to cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor last year, the Bears have added more depth and could possibly be getting ready for a future without Johnson.

READ MORE

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rounding out the defense is the safety position, which looked vastly improved in 2022 thanks to rookie Jaquan Brisker and a return to form for veteran Eddie Jackson. Brisker and Jackson once again are leading the way, but a couple of young players such as Elijah Hicks and Kendall Williamson could show something in camp as reserves.

Advertisement

READ MORE

Special teams

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Finishing the series out are the specialists, headlined by kicker Cairo Santos, punter Trenton Gill, and long snapper Patrick Scales. It’s expected that these three will be the trio of specialists when the season begins. But the Bears still have another kicker on the roster, Andre Szmyt, who could make things interesting.

READ MORE

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire