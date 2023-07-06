Bears 2023 training camp preview: Running backs

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, where we’re breaking down every player by position and examining the biggest question facing the group.

Up next is running back, a position that looks drastically different than it did a year ago. Khalil Herbert is now the top rusher entering camp, but a few new acquisitions will be pushing him for touches.

The Bears signed veteran D’Onta Foreman in free agency and drafted Roschon Johnson, each looking to become the bell cow back in 2023.

Here’s a closer look at the Bears’ running backs heading into training camp:

Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert finally gets his opportunity to become the lead back after playing behind David Montgomery the last two seasons. He still saw plenty of carries in 2022 and made the most of them when given the opportunity. Herbert rushed for 731 yards and five touchdowns on just 129 carries in 13 games. He also added nine receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown through the air. His running style is efficient and he often finds the hole with ease. Where Herbert struggles is with blocking, both in passing situations and on special teams. He’s talked this offseason about cleaning up those areas and if he can accomplish that, he could remain in the driver’s seat all season long at the position.

D'Onta Foreman

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 11: D’Onta Foreman #33 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Out with one bruising back, in with another. The Bears decided to replace Montgomery with a new one in Foreman, who signed a one-year deal in free agency following a career year with the Carolina Panthers. Foreman took hold of the starting job following the trade of Christian McCaffrey and never looked back. He rushed for 877 yards and five touchdowns from Week 7 to the end of the season. Now Foreman comes to the Bears with a shot to become the starter from the start of the season, an opportunity he’s never had in his pro career. He isn’t much of a threat in the receiving game, but Foreman can run in between the tackles with ease, something that could give him an edge in the competition.

Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson runs with a ball during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH116

After fortifying the trenches during the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Johnson out of Texas as their first skill player. Johnson played behind star Bijan Robinson the last few years, but still averaged the same yards per carry as him in 2021 (5.9) and 2022 (6.0). Johnson rushed for 554 yards and five touchdowns while adding 128 yards and a score through the air. He has the potential to be a three-down back thanks to his blocking abilities and coaches have heaped praise upon him for his skill and locker room presence. Johnson is viewed by many to be one of the steals of the draft and could get the bulk of the carries by midseason.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Travis Homer #20 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496731731

Foreman wasn’t the only running back the Bears signed in free agency. They also brought in former Seattle Seahawk Travis Homer on a one-year deal as a special teams contributor and blocking specialist on offense. General manager Ryan Poles made it a point to find players who can protect quarterback Justin Fields and Homer has that ability. The 24-year old only totaled 231 yards from scrimmages in 2022, but had nine tackles on special teams where he played the majority of his snaps. He’ll likely be the one the Bears look to when they need an extra back to protect the passer.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Trestan Ebner #25 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496731758

The Bears drafted Trestan Ebner late in the 2022 NFL Draft hoping to find a player who can compete for a backup spot on the team. Instead, Ebner struggled his rookie season, seeing minimal time on offense and rushing for just 54 yards on 24 carries. His primary contributions came on special teams where he notched three tackles. Ebner will likely battle with Homer for the last running back spot but given Homer’s experience, it could be a losing battle for the second-year back.

Big question: Who will be the starting running back?

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks on with Trestan Ebner #25 and Khalil Herbert #24 during OTAs at Halas Hall on May 23, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The most intriguing position battle heading into camp is at running back where three players could all emerge as the starter when the regular season begins. Herbert has the experience in the system and showed promise last year. Foreman effectively replaces Montgomery with his hard-nosed running style, and Johnson could be the complete package who can do it all. The Bears were excellent when running the ball last season (with the help of Fields) and should have success again after investing in their offensive line this offseason. The additions of guard Nate Davis and right tackle Darnell Wright should pay dividends in both the rushing and passing attacks.

This trio doesn’t have star power like other backs do around the league but they all have shown to be effective in their most recent stops and have plenty of tread left on the tires. The Bears will likely rotate players in and out to make sure everyone has fresh legs but sooner or later, someone will need to pull away from the pack.

Training camp position previews

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during training camp at the PNC Center at Halas Hall on August 02, 2022 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Quarterbacks Running backs Wide receivers (7/8) Tight ends (7/10) Offensive line (7/12) Edge rushers (7/14) Interior defensive line (7/16) Linebackers (7/18) Cornerbacks (7/20) Safeties (7/22) Special teams (7/24)

