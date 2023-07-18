Bears 2023 training camp preview: Linebacker

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, so it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, breaking down every player by position and examining the group’s biggest question.

Up next are the linebackers, a position group that was overhauled drastically this offseason with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. They also drafted rookie Noah Sewell, who will compete with Jack Sanborn for the SAM role.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a closer look at the Bears’ linebackers heading into training camp:

Tremaine Edmunds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Edmunds was the team’s prized free agent pickup this offseason, and he’ll serve as the MIKE linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Edmunds, who’s just 25, is an athletic, explosive linebacker who’s both a solid run defender and impressive in coverage. Edmunds, a former first-round pick by the Bills in 2018, has had an impactful start to his NFL career. He’s recorded at least 100 tackles in all five seasons, and he’s been voted to two Pro Bowls along the way.

T.J. Edwards

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago’s first free agent addition was an absolute bargain in hometown kid Edwards, who was one of the league’s best linebackers last season, earning a 84.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. He’s an elite run defender and has progressed in coverage. Last season, Edwards totaled 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven pass breakups. With Edmunds filling the MIKE role, Edwards will be the WILL, where he’ll be an impact player in this defense.

Jack Sanborn

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sanborn seems primed to serve a role for the Bears this season, both on defense and special teams. While Sanborn only started six games in his rookie season, it certainly looks like Poles found an impact contributor in Sanborn. He might not become a star linebacker, but he has all of the tools to be a very good, consistent linebacker for this team. With Edmunds and Edwards, Sanborn is expected to start at the SAM spot. But he’ll have to hold off a rising rookie for the job.

Noah Sewell

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears got a potential steal in the fifth round with Sewell, who could develop into a long-term contributor. He will have an opportunity to compete for the starting SAM role with Sanborn this summer. Sanborn is the starter going in, so Sewell will have to step up his play this summer. But it helps that Sewell got reps with the first-team defense during the offseason program while Sanborn rehabbed from an ankle injury.

Dylan Cole

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Chicago added depth at linebacker with the addition of Cole, a six-year veteran. Cole, 28, has served mainly as a special teams contributor and depth at linebacker during his time with the Texans and Titans. He’s played in 61 games, including nine starts, where he recorded 147 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his career.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Weatherford was claimed off waivers by the Bears before the start of the 2022 season. Weatherford signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) had an impressive training camp, where he made plays all over the field. With the Bears, he played primarily on special teams. But with the influx of new additions at linebacker, he faces an uphill climb to land a roster spot if they only carry five.

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Gates was a standout player during the 2022 preseason, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad, and he wound up appearing in three games for Chicago last season. Gates made his debut against the Jets in Week 12, where he played on special teams. He’ll face an uphill battle for a roster spot, but he’s primed to make a return to the practice squad.

Micah Baskerville

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Baskerville signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of LSU, where he served as an important leader on defense. He’s an athletic linebacker who needs to be more consistent as a tackler. While Baskerville seems like a long shot to make the final roster, he can earn a spot on the practice squad with a strong performance this summer.

Kuony Deng

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Deng, an undrafted free agent by the Falcons in 2022, was signed to the Bears practice squad in Week 16. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears this offseason. Deng won’t make the 53-man roster, but he’s a prime candidate for the practice squad.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire