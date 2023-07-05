Bears 2023 training camp preview: Quarterbacks

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, where we’re breaking down every player by position and examining the biggest question facing the group.

It starts at the most important position: Quarterback, where all eyes are on Justin Fields in a pivotal third season. Chicago spent the offseason building around Fields, including upgrading his supporting cast and offensive line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, the Bears brought in a new backup for Fields in PJ Walker, who has a similar skillset to Fields and replaces backup Trevor Siemian, who was released this offseason.

Let’s take a look at the Bears’ quarterbacks heading into training camp:

Justin Fields

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields is entering an important third season, where the Bears are looking for him to take the next step forward in his development. Fields is coming off a sophomore season where he emerged as the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback, rushing for 1,143 yards — the second-most all-time by a quarterback. He made things difficult on opposing defenses, where it’s impossible to prepare for his elite speed. Heading into 2023, Fields needs to take a step forward as a passer, and the team bet on him when they opted to trade the No. 1 overall pick rather than draft a rookie quarterback. They also upgraded his supporting cast, including the additions of DJ Moore, Tyler Scott and Robert Tonyan, as well as improving the offensive line with the additions of Darnell Wright and Nate Davis. Now, Fields has no excuses heading into Year 3.

Advertisement

PJ Walker

The Bears elected to make a change at backup quarterback when they signed former Panthers quarterback PJ Walker to a two-year deal. Walker, a former XFL quarterback, has spent the last four years with Carolina. Walker’s biggest role came last season, where he completed 63-of-106 passes for 731 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in six games with five starts. Not only is he the perfect backup for starter Justin Fields — as they have similar skillsets — but he also has experience with Chicago’s new wideout DJ Moore.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago re-signed third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal this offseason. Peterman is known as one of the NFL’s most turnover-prone quarterbacks during his tumultuous five-year career. Last season, Peterman saw action in three games last season, including one start in the season finale against the Vikings. But it’s likely the Bears brought him back because he’s familiar with Luke Getsy’s system. Peterman is expected to serve in that same role on the practice squad this season. But he’ll face some competition for that third spot from an undrafted rookie.

Advertisement

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears signed undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent out of Shepherd University this spring. During his senior year, Bagent completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,580 yards with 41 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Bagent will have an opportunity to compete for that third quarterback role — and a spot on the practice squad — during training camp.

Big question: Will Justin Fields make strides in the passing game?

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Fields showed just how impactful he can be as a rusher with his elite speed, but if he’s going to be the Bears’ long-term answer at quarterback, he’s going to need to prove himself as a passer. There’s reason to believe Fields can take that next step, especially considering he was an elite passer during his time at Ohio State. Chicago spent the offseason upgrading their skill position groups and pass protection to support Fields. Not to mention, Fields is entering his second season in Luke Getsy’s offense. After a season where the Bears had the worst passing game in the league, they need Fields to take that next step forward this year.

Advertisement

Training camp position previews

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, where we’re breaking down every player by position and examining the biggest question facing the group.

Quarterbacks Running backs (7/6) Wide receivers (7/8) Tight ends (7/10) Offensive line (7/12) Edge rushers (7/14) Interior defensive line (7/16) Linebackers (7/18) Cornerbacks (7/20) Safeties (7/22) Special teams (7/24)

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire