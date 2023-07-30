Bears 2023 training camp: Press conferences after Day 4

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Saturday for their fourth training camp workout, which celebrated Back Together Weekend in the NFL.

There were no shortage of storylines from Day 4, which included a red zone heavy practice with its share of ups and downs. The Bears offense thrived in the two minute drill, the defense came away with several takeaways and wide receiver DJ Moore and cornerback Jaylon Johnson continued to battle.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ third practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, cornerback Kyler Gordon and defensive ends Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire